The plan to vaccinate America has stalled. These ad execs have some ideas to get it jumpstarted.

The ad industry succeeds every day at selling beer and pickup trucks across the political divide. Could that same magic make everyone want a vaccine? We spoke with ad executives to find out – and here’s what one told us:



Culturally, it feels like our country is going through a civil war. Your audience is essentially one side of that, and the perceived megaphone is coming from the other side. You’re fighting against some major headwinds. And the benefit is mostly invisible. There’s a low barrier for the consumer – it’s just a shot. But it’s also a high barrier because of the politics.



We have to go back to knocking on doors and treating this as a full-on awareness campaign with the kind of budget and tactics you’d see a political party use to get out the vote. Here in Nashville we brought the city’s coronavirus czar to an outdoor Easter service with a 3,000-member congregation. We wanted them to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Have a dialogue. Debunk the myths.



When it’s close to home, it pricks the heart. I know a young woman who was waffling about the vaccine, until her mother had a close friend pass away. Then she reached out to folks to ask “should I?” Someone she really trusts said yes, and now she’s doing it.

Spotify paid a reported $US230 ($AU314) million to acquire Gimlet, boasting that it had nabbed a “best-in-class podcast studio” known for prestige programming. But Gimlet has struggled within the audio giant’s expansive podcast empire:



Spotify’s Gimlet deal, the largest up to that point for a podcast studio, ignited a frenzied two years of consolidation in which podcast businesses continued to command higher and higher prices.

“In hindsight, it seems like what Spotify bought with $US230 ($AU314) million was essentially the narrative,” said Nick Quah, who writes industry newsletter Hot Pod. “It was a statement that they were open for business. ‘We want to invest and own the talk space. We want to move beyond music.’

Two-and-a-half years later, Gimlet is struggling to find its place within Spotify’s podcast universe, according to internal data and interviews with 10 current and former staffers at Gimlet and Spotify.



Insiders said the disconnect can be traced to a lack of clear goals from Spotify; attrition of key Gimlet leaders, many of whom moved into larger roles at Spotify; and a battle over Gimlet’s culture that played out publicly last spring on “Reply All.”



Since 2019, Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf has made significant changes to the bank after years of scandal. From poaching top execs from JPMorgan to restructuring the management team, here’s an exclusive look at the bank’s new org chart:

Since the bank’s wide-ranging sales practices scandal first erupted in 2016, Wells has seen two CEOs resign and rounds of top leadership leave the bank. But Scharf, a one-time protege of JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Wells’ first outsider CEO since the scandal broke, has been taking that to the next level.

“Our management team is fundamentally different today than what it was a year and a half ago,” he told analysts during a conference in May.

Wells has now brought in nearly 90 executives from outside the bank since the beginning of 2019, replacing leaders in existing roles or creating new positions like those focused on risk management, an Insider analysis showed.

More than half of the firm’s 18-person operating committee is new, with Scharf and 10 other members who are new to the company since fall 2019.

Remote workers who have relocated out of high-cost cities are vying to keep the same pay as before the pandemic. Some employers say that their compensation is geographically-determined – which could mean a pay cut for suburban flockers:

Tech workers are in an uproar. Why should I get paid less for the same contribution? they’re wondering. I’m actually saving the company money by not taking up office space.

Employers have responded more or less along the lines of what a Google spokesperson told Reuters: “Our compensation packages have always been determined by location.” In other words: This is how it’s always been done. It’s true, but it’s a strangely ironic position for an industry whose entire business model is predicated on disrupting the status quo.

The fight over remote compensation – whether employees can take their big-city wages with them wherever they choose to live – is the next big battle in the war over working from home.

