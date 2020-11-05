Join us at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday for a look behind the election numbers and polling with Insider data guru Walt Hickey

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider; Crystal Cox/Business Insider; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

There’s no winner yet in the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the race remains on razor’s edge.

While Biden is inching closer to 270 electoral votes with a Wisconsin win, Trump has said he will protest results in the state.

No matter who wins, tons of questions remain. How did the polls get the race so wrong? What is the vote counting process actually like in key battleground states? How would a recount work?

Join Insider’s Global Editor-In-Chief Nicholas Carlson on Thursday at 2:30 PM ET for a look behind the election numbers with senior data editor Walt Hickey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.