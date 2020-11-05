Join us at 3:30 PM ET today for a discussion with Insider senior politics reporter Grace Panetta about the state of the 2020 presidential election and what's next

getty

There’s no clear leader yet in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as results continue to come in Wednesday morning.

Trump picked up four major wins in the key battleground states of Florida, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, Insider and Decision Desk HQ project.

And there’s still a substantial amount of the vote left to be counted and reported in a number of key swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

