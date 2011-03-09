Insider Trading: Rajaratnam Tried In NYC Today

Rajat Gupta, a former Goldman Sacs director, reportedly has been accused of leaking information to Rajaratnam about Goldman, a Proctor & Gamble earnings report, and Berkshire Hathaway‘s billion-dollar investment in Goldman.



The SEC filed civil charges against him last week. The Galleon case has led to a string of criminal charges against dozens of other insider-trading culprits. According to Bloomberg, Reuters and Wall Street Journal, prosecutors will present to jurors wiretap evidence of Gupta allegedly passing tips on to Rajaratnam shortly after a Goldman board meetings. Goldman’s CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, is reportedly expected to testify as a prosecution witness who will bring to light what Gupta learned as a member of the Goldman board.

Regulators contend that Gupta – after concluding a board call during which he learned that Warren Buffett had agreed to invest $5 billion in the firm – picked up the phone and called his then colleague, Rajaratnam. Rajaratnam then immediately placed bets on shares of Goldman Sachs that raked in $900,000 for Galleon Group.

