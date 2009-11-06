Zvi Goffer: Galleon's Size Made It Easy To Hide Insider Trading

The insider trading defendant who worked for Galleon was excited about starting there, in part because hiding tip-trading and stock purchases would not be as easily detectable, a complaint made available today indicates.



In a call intercepted by wiretap on January 2, 2008, insider trading defendant Zvi Goffer told co-defendant Jason Goldfarb that he was doubling the size of capital he was managing when he moved from Schottenfeld to Galleon. “Hiding things [will be] so much easier” because of Galleon’s size, he said.

He suggested that Goldfarb pass the information along to the “nervous nellies” who were apparently apprehensive about sharing the alleged insider information.

