Here's The FBI's Insider Trading Criminal Complaint

Here’s a copy of the FBI’s insider trading complaint against Walter Shimoon, Mark Anthony Longoria, Manosha Karunatilaka and James Fleishman.
Highlights from the complaint:
- On reading about Raj Rajaratnam’s arrest, Longoria says “Oh crap!”
- Shimoon said about the iPad in 2009: “It’s, it’s totally… it’s a totally new category”
