Here's The FBI's Insider Trading Criminal Complaint

Gus Lubin

Here’s a copy of the FBI’s insider trading complaint against Walter Shimoon, Mark Anthony Longoria, Manosha Karunatilaka and James Fleishman.

Highlights from the complaint:

  • On reading about Raj Rajaratnam’s arrest, Longoria says “Oh crap!”
  • Shimoon said about the iPad in 2009: “It’s, it’s totally… it’s a totally new category”

Insider Complaint 1216

