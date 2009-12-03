Massive Selling Before The Dubai Debacle Means Inside Information Was Leaked

The evidence of foul play ahead of Dubai’s debt announcement last week appears overwhelming.



A whopping 75% of debt owners might have sold ahead of time.

Which means that whoever was left holding Nakheel bonds was truly out of the loop.

WSJ: According to Data Explorers, a company that tracks how much of a company’s stock or bonds are out on loan, about 75% of institutions holding the sukuk sold their position between the end of August and the end of November.

“It’s an extraordinary sell-off in a bond so close to maturity, when there was no indication of a problem refinancing. The data suggests they had some information that it was a good time to sell,” said Data Explorers managing director Julian Pittam.

Read more here.

See here why Dubai was the most obvious bubble ever (in retrospect) >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.