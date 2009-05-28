"Golden Goose" Lands Big P.R. Gig

Remember Nina Devlin?



She was the PR lady who worked at Brunswick that got caught in a scandal last December when it was discovered that her husband was using her work information for insider trading.

The husband and his trading partners referred to Devlin as the “golden goose”.

Devlin was never charged with anything, though she left her firm. Her husband Matthew Devlin pleaded guilty back in December, while one of his partners pleaded guilty earlier this month.

But even with the taint of scandal and this bad market for jobs, she’s luckily been able to find work.

NYP reports that she’s landed a gig at top PR firm Edelman. And not just that, she’s in their “financial-services” practice. Too perfect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.