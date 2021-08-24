EQRx has a bold strategy to disrupt biotech

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Shelby Livingston, and I cover how healthcare is paid for and delivered in the US for the Insider healthcare team. Today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here.

Do you have comments or tips about health insurers or healthcare providers? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @ShelbyJLiv.

EQRx is raising billions of dollars, and an even bigger debate, with an ambitious drug-pricing plan.

The biotech plans to price drugs 50% to 70% below competition – a radical approach in the industry.

While EQRx is closing a massive SPAC deal to go public, skeptics question its strategy and hype.

Catch up on the latest here>>

Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Local News via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

The two-dose shot is now the first and, so far, only COVID-19 vaccine to get full FDA approval.

The shot was previously OK’d under emergency-use authorization, a more flexible regulatory standard.

Read the full story>>

A lab tech processes blood samples from Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. Taimy Alvarez/AP

The pharmaceutical and biotech sector has experienced massive growth during the pandemic.

Some firms are offering new hires in areas like engineering and data science six-figure salaries.

We analyzed data for companies like Novartis, Moderna, and Pfizer to find out how much they pay.

Find out more>>

More stories we’re reading today:

– Shelby