Search

EQRx has a bold strategy to disrupt biotech

Shelby Livingston
Pills 2 (2)

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Shelby Livingston, and I cover how healthcare is paid for and delivered in the US for the Insider healthcare team. Today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here.

Do you have comments or tips about health insurers or healthcare providers? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @ShelbyJLiv.

Eqrx

EQRx has an ambitious plan to undercut the entire biotech industry with cheaper drugs. Can it work?

Catch up on the latest here>>

Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Local News via Getty Images

The FDA just fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in a move that could lead to more vaccinations

Read the full story>>

Moderna vaccine
A lab tech processes blood samples from Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine clinical trial. Taimy Alvarez/AP

Biopharma salaries revealed: How much companies like Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna pay scientists, engineers, doctors, and lawyers

Find out more>>

More stories we’re reading today:

– Shelby