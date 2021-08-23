Search

Google Health is being dismantled as chief David Feinberg departs for Cerner

Megan Hernbroth
Pills 2 (2)

First: The US Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as early as today, The New York Times reported on Friday. That could help encourage people to get vaccinated, and also open the door to more vaccine requirements.

Google heatlh david feinberg 4x3

Google is dismantling its embattled health division as the tech giant reconsiders its strategy for healthcare

Jeremy Liew, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners
Jeremy Liew sleeping with his Oura ring on his thumb. Ellie Liew

The next mission for Silicon Valley’s favorite smart ring? Preventing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Mit campus

Leaked emails reveal a top MIT professor and biotech founder has been placed on leave following a sexual harassment investigation

More stories we’re reading today:

