Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again

This week: Larry, Satya, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again for a hot China gig

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Once upon a time, August was the slow news month for tech. VCs and bankers went on holiday, tech moguls repaired to Sicily for Google’s summer camp, and tech companies hunkered down as they readied September’s big product launches.

Not so this year. A nonstop drumbeat of stunning news, involving the world’s most powerful tech companies and spanning the business, political and cultural spheres, have left observers and insiders dazed. If Microsoft buying a viral video app to defuse national security concerns is confusing, wait until Larry Ellison jumps into the fray. And as you wrap your head around that (and get up to speed on the mysterious powers of CFIUS), Apple’s App Store has been attacked by Fortnite. Oh, and did you hear Uber might call it quits in California?

It’s a lot to take in. So here are some updates on a couple of the biggest, evolving stories:

Turnover alert:

Amazon’s robotics boss, who defended the company when a top VP resigned over employee firings, has abruptly quit – making him the third ‘Distinguished Engineer’ to leave this year

Alphabet’s Wing named a new head of operations as the drone-delivery company looks to expand its global reach

“The US today is the fourth most popular country for the files app, which is interesting because we never designed it for the US.”



– Josh Woodward, director of Google’s Next Billion Users division, discussing Google Files, a file transfer and management app created for users in India with low-end smartphones.

REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal

If Tesla’s video-game inspired Cybertruck is too avant-garde for you, check out the Canoo, an electric minivan that’s more like a mobile living room than an automobile.

With configurable sofa-like seats for seven and 22 windows, the Canoo’s style was inspired by the Bauhaus philosophy of minimalism and functionality that emerged in Germany’s interwar years, according to the company’s design chief. Even with its concrete (yes, you read that right) floor, the Canoo will apparently have a range of 250 miles when it’s released in 2022.

The car will only be available through a monthly subscription, so you won’t be able to own one. But thanks to Canoo’s plans to go public through a $US600 million SPAC merger, you’ll soon be able to own stock in the company.

