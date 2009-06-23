Insider Selling Outpaces Buying By 22x

A trend we’ve highlighted a few times continues is continuing in June:



FT: Executives in charge of the largest US companies sent a signal of their concerns by selling far more shares than they bought this month, according to data based on Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Share sales by so-called company insiders are outstripping purchases so far this month by more than 22 times. TrimTabs, the investment research company, said insiders of S&P 500 listed companies have unloaded $2.6bn in shares in June, compared with $120m in purchases. Read the whole thing >

Of course, their companies are doing the same thing on the corporate level: selling stock, raising cash and delevering generally.

mum & pop, meanwhile, are rushing into mutual funds again.

