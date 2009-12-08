Insiders Quietly Sold 82x More Stock Than They Bought

Insider selling has been massively outpacing insider buying, by 82x, according to FInviz data via Zero Hedge.

ZH: In the most recent data set, $11.6 million in stock was purchased by insiders, while a whopping $957 million was sold. And somehow pundits are still spinning this mass orchestrated sell into the bid by those in the know as a bull market.

Note the current selling vs. buying ratio is much higher than the 22x back in June. Thus while a high ratio isn’t always a problem, clearly the relative increase has been enormous. Executives merely selling in order to fund their Christmas purchases? Tax-related selling? One can only hope.

