Insiders Quietly Sold 82x More Stock Than They Bought

Vincent Fernando
insidertradingsecrets tbi

Insider selling has been massively outpacing insider buying, by 82x, according to FInviz data via Zero Hedge.

ZH: In the most recent data set, $11.6 million in stock was purchased by insiders, while a whopping $957 million was sold. And somehow pundits are still spinning this mass orchestrated sell into the bid by those in the know as a bull market.

Note the current selling vs. buying ratio is much higher than the 22x back in June. Thus while a high ratio isn’t always a problem, clearly the relative increase has been enormous. Executives merely selling in order to fund their Christmas purchases? Tax-related selling? One can only hope.

