Insider is seeking nominations for the top innovators in retail tech

Innovators should have a profound impact on retailers, e-commerce, and the buying experience.

Please submit nominations through this form by March 3.

Retailers know that shopping trends established during the Covid-19 pandemic are here to stay.

By now, many brands have upgraded their tech stacks and improved the online shopping experience, through capabilities such as virtual try on, one-click checkout, and social commerce and livestream shopping.

Those innovations have been adopted by all corners of the industry, including beauty, apparel, and grocery.

And there is still more to do in this rapidly evolving space.

Last year further proved that retailers, from Fortune 500 companies to direct-to-consumer startups, need to invest in their supply chain. Building deeper relationships with customers via new subscription products or email and SMS targeted marketing is also more important than ever.

Plus, doesn’t it feel like every major retailer is supposed to have a metaverse strategy by the end of the year?

Retailers are expected to either build out these capabilities on their own or partner with a variety of marketplaces and vendors raising VC funds to help fill in the gaps.

Insider is putting together a power list of the top retail tech players behind these recent and upcoming innovations in retail. We welcome all nominations, from C-Suiters and rising stars at prominent brands to startups whose tech is pushing the retail sector forward in how it caters to shoppers and merchants.

Methodology

The inaugural retail tech power players list will be based on multiple factors including how an individual’s technology has impacted retail chains, e-commerce, and the buying experience.

Insider will determine the final list through our reporting. Honorees will be contacted by members of Insider’s retail desk after the nomination process has closed.

Please submit your nominations by March 10.