Insider is seeking the rising stars of the self-driving vehicle industry — here’s how to nominate yourself or someone you know

Insider is seeking nominations for its third annual list of the self-driving industry’s rising stars.

Nominees must be younger than 35 years old and work for a company developing self-driving tech.

You can submit yourself or someone you know using this Google Form.

As this space continues to grow, we want to recognize the young professionals who have made a substantial impact on the business early in their careers.

From engineers to software developers to marketing professionals and more, these are rising stars who have the potential to become the industry’s leaders of tomorrow and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Chris Urmson, Bryan Salesky, Kyle Vogt, and so many others.

These are our criteria:

Nominees must be under 35 years old as of December 31, 2021.

Nominees must currently work for a company that’s developing technology for autonomous vehicles.

Submit your nomination(s) through this Google Form by the end of January 31.

Tell us why you or someone you know is on the path to becoming a leader in this emerging space.

If you want to nominate more than one person, fill out a separate form for each person.

If you have any questions, reach out to this reporter at [email protected]

Please do not nominate anyone who’s already been selected in previous years.

*Note, this nomination list differs from that for Power Players in the self-driving industry. Insider will release the nomination form for the next round of self-driving Power Players in February 2022.