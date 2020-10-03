Insider Retail: Stores suppress news of workplace COVID-19 cases, sneakerheads flock to Discord, and Ruby Tuesday stops paying pensions

olindana/Getty Images A major avocado distributor had a ‘disappointing’ IPO this week.

Mary Altaffer/AP Photo Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant in Times Square in 2016.

Irene got the inside scoop on Ruby Tuesday abruptly stopping pensions payments to more than 100 retirees, a move that left many scrambling during the pandemic as the chain continues to struggle.

According to documents, Ruby Tuesday advised its trustee, Regions Bank, to halt payments in July. Regions Bank filed a lawsuit against Ruby Tuesday on Monday to determine if the chain’s actions were legal or not.

“What are we supposed to do, get a job at Starbucks?” Mark Potter, who retired in 1999 after 28 years at the company, told Irene.



Aine and Catherine dug into a current issue among retail workers regarding “gag orders” from employers, which require employees to stay silent and not discuss positive COVID-19 cases with staff.

While frustrating, such orders are considered legal, so The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which protects workers from unsafe work conditions, can’t do much about these rules.



Discord; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

This week, I took a deep dive into Discord, the messaging platform that has become an unlikely hub for the sneakerhead community.

I traced the platform’s history, from gaming haven to alt-right hangout to now a sneakerhead hotbed. Today, the platform resonates with more mainstream collections of interests, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users.



Mission Produce, a major avocado distributor went public on Thursday, with shares priced at below what the company initially expected.

While CEO Steve Barnard called the $US12 share price “disappointing,” he said the company will target sales of its Hass avocados in international markets like Europe and Asia.

“We were a little disappointed in that, but for every problem, there’s an opportunity,” Barnard said.



What’s happening in fast food and dining?

Evelyn Hockstein/The Washington Post/Getty Images il Canale restaurant is open for outdoor dining in Washington, DC.

The state of the restaurant industry is in constant flux. Here were some of this week’s stories:

A strangely political week for McDonald’s

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Whether for its wildly popular Travis Scott meal or its Spicy Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s was on everyone’s minds this week. Here’s are some headlines the chain made:

McDonald’s will emerge as a pandemic winner, analysts predict.

The chain is selling out of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Mighty Hot Sauce, and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.

And in political news …

President Trump credited his lack of hair loss to McDonald’s fries.

An ex-Obama advisor was just hired to lead the company’s new team focused on “positive change.”

