Insider Poll: A $600 COVID-19 stimulus check is way too small, and most Americans think it should be over $1,500

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Protesters rally demanding economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City on August 5, 2020.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed upon a new $US900 billion coronavirus relief bill on Sunday which includes sending out the second round of stimulus checks for adults, just half the amount of the first round of stimulus checks in April.

According to Insider polling, 62% of respondents believe that the $US600 checks are too little.

Additionally, 76% of respondents said the payments should be greater than $US1,000 and 43% said the checks should be $US2,000 or more.

The second round of stimulus checks was agreed upon on Sunday by Democrats and Republicans in Congress as part of a $US900 billion stimulus deal. The new checks will amount to $US600 per adult under certain income limits â€”half the amount of the first round of stimulus checks of $US1,200 which were sent out in April.

According to recent polling from Insider and SurveyMonkey, the new checks are not enough. The majority of survey respondents, 62%, said the $US600 stimulus checks are too small.

When asked what the “right amount of money would be for a one-time federal economic stimulus payment at this time,” survey responses varied far and wide, but the median requested amount was $US1,500 â€” just $US300 more than the first stimulus check. A further breakdown of responses are as follows:

76% of respondents said the payment should be $US1,000 or more.

43% of respondents said the payment should be $US2,000 or more.

20% of respondents said that the payment should be less than the congressionally agreed-upon $US600.

This analysis comes from a SurveyMonkey Audience poll taken on December 21. The poll collected 1,123 respondents who were asked about coronavirus, the congressional stimulus package, as well as a number of other questions.

In a video tweeted Tuesday night, President Donald Trump said that the $US600 payments were insufficient, though the amount was introduced by the president’s appointed Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, as reported by The Washington Post.

“It really is a disgrace,” Trump said, later establishing his intention to ask Congress “to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $US600 to $US2,000 dollars.

In response, Democrats in Congress quickly jumped at the chance to increase the size of the stimulus checks. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced late Tuesday night that she and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had already drafted an amendment to the coronavirus relief bill to increase the checks to $US2,000.

On Sunday, White House spokesperson Ben Williamson said that Trump planned to sign the agreed-upon $US900 billion stimulus deal. But after the lame-duck president’s recent push against the package, it’s unclear if that will happen anytime soon.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,123 respondents on December 21. All polls carried approximately a 3 percentage point margin of error individually.

