Insider poll: Biden's voters tend to be more economically anxious than those who back Trump

Noam Galai/Getty Images People wearing protective masks walk by a going out of business sign displayed outside Century 21 in New York City.

A new series of polls suggests that there’s a link between voters’ financial status and their preferred 2020 presidential candidate.

Affluent voters tended to favour President Donald Trump, while former Vice President Joe Biden was more likely to gain support from voters with financial hardships, according to the data.

The surveys were conducted by Insider with SurveyMonkey between August and October.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new series of polls suggests that voters who are economically anxious, financially imperiled due to coronavirus, and otherwise worried about money are more likely to back Democratic nominee Joe Biden, compared to the average respondent.

The surveys, conducted by Insider with SurveyMonkey, reveal that Americans’ housing, employment, and financial situations contributed to their voting habits. Overall, the data indicates that affluent voters tended to favour President Donald Trump.

For his part, Biden was more likely to gain support from less financially stable voters: those who are out of work due to the pandemic, rent their homes, have fewer assets, and don’t own businesses.

This breakdown comes from an aggregation of nine polls taken between August 8 and October 12. All told, the polls combined to 10,077 respondents, 8,623 of whom indicated they were registered to vote and 8,321 of whom said they would likely do so. Respondents were asked about who they intended to vote for in November as well as a number of other questions.

The polls come during the final stretch of the 2020 election cycle, with just four days left until November 3.

On the campaign trail, Trump continues to position himself as the stronger candidate when it comes to the economy, hoping it will carry him to victory. Meanwhile, Biden has campaigned on the fact that the coronavirus pandemic, which was mismanaged by the Trump administration, has financially devastated millions of Americans. He has also promised to rebuild the economy if he wins the White House.

Renters preferred Biden by 10 percentage points, while people who live at home with their parents leaned toward him by 21 percentage points.

On the other hand, homeowners, who made up roughly 51 per cent of respondents, were 6 percentage points more inclined to vote for Trump.

Americans with more than one car were on Trump’s side by 13 percentage points. Those who owned an American-made car shifted 32 percentage points more toward Trump.

Business owners, who made up around 9% of respondents, also favoured Trump by 13 percentage points.

Parents, with kids of any age, aligned more with Trump, whereas those without children were 21 percentage points likelier to vote for Biden.

Voters with student loans gravitated toward Biden by 13 percentage points.

Households where a family member had previously declared bankruptcy swayed toward Trump by 7 percentage points.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,150 respondents August 7, 1,106 respondents on August 11, 1,128 respondents August 21-22, 1,073 respondents August 29, 1,161 respondents September 4, 1,107 respondents September 15, 1,017 respondents September 18, 1,122 respondents September 28, 1,176 respondents October 5, and 1,130 respondents on October 12. All polls carried approximately a 3 percentage point margin of error individually.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.