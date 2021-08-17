Insider poll: Most Americans believe the US should have exited Afghanistan during the Bush years

Marine Cpl Joshua Rehfeldt of Sacramento, CA, watches an 18 by 12 foot (3.66m) US flag from the roof of Kandahar International Airport 18 December 2001 during the raising. The flag was taken to ground zero in New York City as well as signed by loved ones of those who died in the terrorist attack. RICK LOOMIS/LA TIMES POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in 2021 after entering in October 2001.

Insider polled 1,105 Americans and asked when they thought the US should have exited Afghanistan.

Most respondents said America should have left in the Bush administration.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Most Americans believe the US should have exited Afghanistan in the same year it entered the country, 2001, according to a recent Insider poll.

Insider asked 1,105 respondents “what year do you think the United States should have exited Afghanistan.” Respondents could select a year from a dropdown menu of possible choices. A breakdown of the responses are as follows:

16.6% wanted out in 2001, the very year the US entered Afghanistan

29.5% thought we should have left during the first term of President George W. Bush

12.6% said the US should have left during Bush’s second term in office

14.3% thought we should have left during the first term of President Barack Obama

4.5% said the US should have left during Obama’s second term in office

4.6% thought we should have left during President Donald Trump’s tenure in office

1.8% thought we should have left during President Joe Biden’s first year in office, 2021

11.4% of respondents said the US should have left Afghanistan “sometime after 2021”

21.4% of respondents said they don’t know when the US should have left Afghanistan

The United States entered Afghanistan in October 2001, one month after the September 11 terrorist attack. At the US occupation’s height, there were up to 100,000 soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban controlled Afghanistan at the time of the US’ first engagement. After intense bombings of the country by the US military in October 2001, the Taliban personally offered to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to then-President George W. Bush, but the offer was rejected.

President Joe Biden withdrew US forces from Afghanistan throughout 2021, leading to a quick takeover of the country by Taliban forces.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,105 respondents August 16-17, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.