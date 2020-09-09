Insider poll: Only 52% of likely Trump voters say he's a good person

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at The Defence Contractor Complex on August 18, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona.

A new Insider SurveyMonkey Audience poll shows a split among Trump voters in whether they think he’s a good person.

Of the 1,161 respondents between Sept. 5 and 6, 53.7% said they do not agree with the statement that “President Donald Trump is a good person.”

Among voters who identify as “definitely” voting for Trump, 57.85% said they “strongly agree” he is a good person.

Yet when it comes to those who say they’re “probably” voting for Trump, that number drops to 15.07%.

Overall, just 52% of likely Trump voters say they somewhat or strongly agree he’s a good person.

A new Insider poll shows a majority of respondents saying they don’t think President Donald Trump is a good person, including almost half of his likely voters.

The new data from Insider SurveyMonkey Audience polling fits with one of the Republican convention’s strongest motifs: reassuring voters that supporting President Trump’s policies does not mean approving of his tweets or more vulgar behaviour.

Trump’s character has once again come into focus recently, with his former personal attorney Michael Cohen levelling serious allegations against Trump in a new book for using racial slurs, lying to his third wife Melania about infidelity â€” including the infamous hush money payments that landed Cohen in prison.

Then came The Atlantic story on Trump calling fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” with several major outlets subsequently confirming the reporting despite denials from the White House.

With Democratic nominee Joe Biden running on “restoring the soul of the nation,” perceptions of Trump’s moral character are likely to remain a central dynamic in the 2020 campaign.

Forty-six per cent said they strongly disagree that Trump is a good person, while only 15.96% said they strongly agree.

As for Trump’s supporters, the poll found a marked difference between those who identify as “probably” voting for the president compared to those who say they will “definitely” vote for him.

A sizeable faction of those likely Trump voters, 34.25%, responded that they neither agree or disagree with the question.

Another 12.33% of likely Trump voters said they disagree with the assertion that he’s a good person.

Trump does better on this question when it comes to respondents who say they are registered voters, with 70.88% falling into the “good person” category overall.

This poll had a 3% margin of error, with 6.67% of respondents saying they “don’t know” if Trump is a good person, which is a separate category from the neither agree or disagree segment.

