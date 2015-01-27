Cold-Weather Workout Essentials For Every Man

The cast coast is bracing for a huge storm, but being snowed-in isn’t an excuse to skip your workout. We put together a list of essentials so that you can stay fit, even when it’s cold outside.

Shorts:

If you’re still wearing ratty 15-year-old workout shorts form your college days, it’s officially time to throw them out. Since shorts are probably the most important work-out staple, we recommend getting a pair that won’t rip after a trip or two to the gym this winter.

Nike Nike 7′ Distance Running Shorts

Nike 7″ Distance Running Shorts| Nike

Adidas Essentials ClimaLite Shorts | Amazon

Under Armour Escape Woven Shorts | Amazon

Nike Dri-Fit Stay Cool Running Shorts | Amazon (Prime Eligible)

Long Pants:

On the particularly cold days, you’re going to want to have a pair of long workout pants on hand. Especially if you like to go for chilly, early morning runs.

Nike Nike Element Thermal

Nike Element Thermal | Nike

Under Armour Men’s UA ColdGear(R) Infrared Run Pants | Amazon

Adidas Men’s Condivo 14 Training Pants | Amazon

ASCIS Men’s Thermopolis LT Pant | Amazon

New Balance Men’s Raptor Stretch Pant | Amazon

But if you feel like baggy pants may slow you down, check out compression leggings.

Nike Reflective Tech | Nike

Compression Shorts:

Compression shorts are supposed to — as you may have guessed — compress and separate groin and thigh muscles in order to prevent irritation and injury. They also help keep muscles warm during colder seasons.

On top of that, people swear compression shorts make them run faster.

Amazon Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts

Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts | Amazon

Nike Pro Combat Hypercool Vapor Power Compression Shorts | Nike

Nike Pro Combat Core 2.0 Compression | Nike

Sub Sports COLD Men’s Thermal Compression Base Shorts | Amazon

Trainers:

Different workouts require different types of sneakers. For any exercise that involves lateral movement (including weight training and kick-boxing), you’re going to need training sneakers. Their flatter design makes side-to-side movement easier and safer.

Nike Nike Lunar Trainer 1

Nike Lunar Trainer 1 | Nike

New Balance Men’sMX608V3 Cross Training Shoe | Amazon Prime

ASICS Men’s GEL-Craze TR Cross-Training Shoe | Amazon

Nike Men’s Free Trainer 5.0 Training Shoe | Amazon

Men’s UA Micro G® Renegade Training Shoes | Under Armour

Nike Zoom Hypercross TR | Nike

Running Shoes:

On the other hand, if you’re a heavy duty runner, you should invest in a pair of running sneakers. Since running is mostly forwards moving, the sneaker has a slightly elevated heel — which gives your knees a break.

Nike Men’s Free Running Shoe | Amazon

Amazon Nike Men’s Free Running Shoe

Nike Air Zoom Structure 18 Flash iD| Nike

Nike Dart 10 Men’s Running Shoes | Amazon

Faas 700 V2 Men’s Running Shoes | Amazon

Adidas Performance Men’s Marathon 10 Ng M Running Shoe | Amazon

Synthetic and sweat resistant shirts:

Amazon Under Armour Men’s HeatGear® Sonic Compression Short Sleeve

For shirts, you’re going to want something lightweight and airy. Bonus: these can double as undershirts.

Nike Dri-Fit Racing Short Sleeve | Nike

Nike Men’s Legend Dri Fit Short Sleeve Tee | Amazon

Nike Men’s Pro Combat Hypercool Fitted Digital Rain Training Shirt-Charcoal | Amazon

If you’re someone who sweats a lot, you might want to try out a sweat resistant shirt:

The Thompson Tee Men’s Hydro-Shield Sweat Proof Technology | Amazon

Compression shirts are also an option. Again, fans swear that they improve speed:

Amazon ASICS Men’s Circuit-7 Warm Up Running Shirt Sleeveless

Under Armour Men’s HeatGear® Sonic Compression Short Sleeve| Amazon Prime

But not everyone’s a fan of sleeves since they constrict arm movement. If that’s how you feel, a sleeveless workout top is the way to go.

ASICS Men’s Circuit-7 Warm Up Running Shirt Sleeveless | Amazon Prime

FlipBelt:

Behold: a fanny pack that’s actually appropriate in 2014. Having to carry your keys, smartphone, and other things around the gym is a hassle. But the FlipBelt is just large enough to hold all those things without being a nuisance.

FlipBelt | Amazon

Running Shorts:

If you’re a serious runner, we recommend picking up a pair of running shorts. They’re lighter and shorter than typical men’s shorts, which makes them ideal for running.

Amazon Under Armour Men’s UA HeatGear® Flyweight Run Shorts

Under Armour Men’s UA HeatGear® Flyweight Run Shorts | Amazon

New Balance Men’s 5-Inch Go 2 Shorts | Amazon

Asics Men’s Core Pocketed Short | Amazon

Nike Men’s 5 Inch Phenom 2-in-1 Running Short – Su14 | Amazon

Socks:

Never work out without socks. You will 100% get athlete’s foot.

Amazon Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Cushioned Crew Socks

Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Cushioned Crew Socks (3 pairs) | Amazon

Nike Men’s Performance Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks (6 Pairs) | Amazon

adidas Men’s Cushioned 3ST 3-Pack QTR Sock | Amazon

Puma Low Cut Socks for Men (6 pairs) | Amazon

Weight Lifting Gloves:

Weight lifting gloves are the way to avoid calluses and blisters, especially if you’re going to tackle the bench press.

If you want weight lifting gloves that provide more control, get a lightly padded pair.

Under Armour Men’s CTR Trainer HF Gloves | Amazon

But if you’re looking for more comfort, you should get a heavily padded pair.

Amazon Under Armour Men’s CTR Trainer HF Gloves

Harbinger 1250 Training Grip WristWrap Glove | Amazon

Sweatshirts:

Now that it’s getting colder, it’s important to keep your muscles warm. After your workout, even if you’re feeling hot and sweaty, you should put on sweatshirt when you step outside. It’s the best and easiest way to prevent injuries and pulled muscles.

Amazon Nike AW77 Fleece Full-Zip Men’s

Nike AW77 Fleece Full-Zip Men’s | Amazon

Under Armour Men’s UA ColdGear® Infrared Run Hoodie | Amazon

Champion Eco Fleece Crew | Amazon

Sweatpants:

Same purpose as the sweatshirt. Don’t let your leg muscles get cold and cramped up after your workout.

Nike Varsity | Nike

Men’s UA Post Up Cargo Jogger Pants | Under Armour

Nike Mens Club Swoosh SweatPants | Amazon

adidas Slim 3-Stripes Sweat Pants | Adidas

Accessories:

Everyone has that one pair of lucky gym shorts. Inevitably, after months — or years — of wear, the draw-string will accidentally get pulled out or stuck somewhere in the waistband.

Easy Threader Flexible Needle Drawstring replacement and craft tool | Amazon

Different workouts, different headphones. If you’re a runner, the smaller ones that fit in your ears are the way to go. But if you’re planning a more stationary workout such as lifting, feel free to check out some of the more trendy, larger sized headphones.

Amazon Beats Solo 2.0 On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo 2.0 On-Ear Headphones | Amazon

Skullcandy S2IKDY-010 Ink’d 2.0 Earbud Headphones with Mic | Amazon

We’re guessing that you’re not going to walk to work carrying all these things in your hands. Save yourself the hassle, make your life easier, and get yourself a lightweight duffel bag to hold all of your gym essentials.

Chafing — not ideal. Bodyglide will help prevent your legs from getting irritated while running.

Bodyglide Original Anti-Chafe Balm | Amazon

Amazon Nike Hoops Elite Max Air Team

Nike Hoops Elite Max Air Team (Large) | Nike

21″ Deluxe Gym Sports Duffle Bag with Shoe Storage | Amazon

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

