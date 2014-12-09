Get Rid Of That Knot In Your Pocket With These Tangle-Free Earbuds [52% Off]

There may be a scientific explanation for why your headphones are constantly tangled, but no one wants a rat’s nest in his pocket. You can avoid annoying headphone knots entirely with AViiQ’s tangle-free earphones. Their flat-cable design ensures that unlike their rounded counterparts, they will generate less friction and be less aerodynamic, which decreases the possibility of a tangle.

These headphones also have up to 20 decibels of noise isolation and a built-in microphone and remote. They work with any phone or tablet, so no need to fret about compatibility.

You can grab it here with a discount thanks to Insider Picks and our friends at Stack Commerce.

Get 52% off the AViiQ Concert Series Tangle-Free Earphones ($US16.99+Free Shipping).

Full specs below:

Finely-tuned 9.2mm Dynamic Driver

Up to 20db noise isolation

Built-in mic and remote for easy switching

Tangle-free cable

Durable and Resistant

Frequency 20-20000Hz (Full Range)

94db Sensitivity

16 ohms Impedance

3.5mm jack, works with any phone or tablet

Get 52% off the AViiQ Concert Series Tangle-Free Earphones ($US16.99+Free Shipping).

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.