10 Great Docking Stations For Your Phone, Tablet, And Laptop

Trying to figure out which docking station you need can be extremely frustrating. Some won’t sync with your phone model, while others are too clunky.
So we’ve done the hard work for you.
Here is Insider Picks’ list of 10 great docking stations. Whether you’re looking for one that doesn’t take up a lot of room, or one that can hold all your tech accessories — we have it here.
Bamboo Multi Device Charging Station
$US35.00 (+ $US7.99 shipping) | Amazon
-
Keep smartphone, laptop, tablet, and other devices organised right on your desk
- Room for up to 3 smartphones in the front
- Rear dividers can hold 2 laptops or tablets
- Magnetically secured base conceals cords
- Base includes elastic strips to organise wires
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
EasyAcc Black Leather Multiple Device Charging Station Dock
$US59.99 $US38.99 | Amazon Prime
-
Clutter-eliminating: lets you conveniently organise your cables and devices
- Firm, keeps your devices in the position you left them in
- Room for five or more devices
- Magnetic base: ensures easy assembly and dis-assembly
- Elastic straps: keep your cables neat and save space
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Avantree Powerhouse Universal Multi- device USB Desktop Charging Station
$US49.99 | Amazon Prime
- This multi-USB charging station enables you to keep 4 devices topped up simultaneously
- 4.5 Amp output: a fast way to charge your tablets and smartphones
- Ideal for a desk because it’s so compact in design
- Supports all mobile devices on the market
- Comes with 2 short micro USB charging cables
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Cable Matters SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station
$US189.99 $US89.99 | Amazon Prime
- Connect up to 6 USB devices, and HDMI/DVI display or HDTV
- Audio output for headphones, audio input for a microphone
- Supports the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Data transfer rate up to 5 Gbps
- Includes Cable Matters Limited One Year Warranty and Product Support
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Plugable UD-3000 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Universal Docking Station
$US117.95 $US89.00 | Amazon Pri
me
- Provides SuperSpeed USB 3.0 link from PC to video, Gigabit Ethernet, audio input/output, and two USB 3.0 ports
- Docking station for use with web and productivity software; not recommended for gaming
- Comes with 20W AC power adaptor, USB 3.0, DVI-to-VGA, and DVI-to-HDMI
- Note: Not a charging station
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Pyle Home PIDOCK 1
$US57.99 $US21.40 | Amazon Prime
- Dock station with remote control system
- Works for all iPods
- Includes audio and charging cables
- Synchronise with iTunes on your personal computer or laptop
Amazon Rating: 3.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Philips DC390/37 Dual-Docking 30-Pin Speak Dock
$US149.99 $US59.99 | Amazon Prime
- Play and charge your iPhone, iPad or iPhone simultaneously with this dual-docking speaker clock
- Digital tuning with preset stations
- Tuner bands: FM with 20 preset stations
- Auto clock synchronisation when docked
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Philips AJ7035D/37 Aluminium Docking System
$US99.99 $US49.95 | Amazon Prime
- Play and charge your iPhone or iPod simultaneously
- Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up and radio experiences
- iPhones and iPods can be docked in their cases
- Auto clock synchronisation with the iPhone/iPod is docked
Amazon Rating: 4 Stars
You can read reviews here.
LuguLake Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$US89.99 $US37.99 | Amazon Prime
- Wireless Bluetooth speaker with stand function
- With a 3.5 mm auxiliary input to connect external non-Bluetooth devices
- Suitable for smartphones, tablets, and iPad
Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Diamond Multimedia Ultra Dock
$US200.00 $US97.50 | Amazon
- Compliant to USB 3.0 and USB 2.0
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, and 4 USB 2.0 ports
- Universal docking station with Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and DVI outputs
- Audio input and output for Laptop, Ultrabook, MacBook, Windows (8, 7, XP, and Mac OS)
- Headphone jack for private listening
Amazon Rating: 3.5 Stars
You can read reviews here.
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.