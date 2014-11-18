10 Great Docking Stations For Your Phone, Tablet, And Laptop

Trying to figure out which docking station you need can be extremely frustrating. Some won’t sync with your phone model, while others are too clunky.

So we’ve done the hard work for you.

Here is Insider Picks’ list of 10 great docking stations. Whether you’re looking for one that doesn’t take up a lot of room, or one that can hold all your tech accessories — we have it here.

Bamboo Multi Device Charging Station

$US35.00 (+ $US7.99 shipping) | Amazon

Keep smartphone, laptop, tablet, and other devices organised right on your desk

Room for up to 3 smartphones in the front

Rear dividers can hold 2 laptops or tablets

Magnetically secured base conceals cords

Base includes elastic strips to organise wires

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

EasyAcc Black Leather Multiple Device Charging Station Dock



$US59.99 $US38.99 | Amazon Prime

Clutter-eliminating: lets you conveniently organise your cables and devices

Firm, keeps your devices in the position you left them in

Room for five or more devices

Magnetic base: ensures easy assembly and dis-assembly

Elastic straps: keep your cables neat and save space

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

This multi-USB charging station enables you to keep 4 devices topped up simultaneously

4.5 Amp output: a fast way to charge your tablets and smartphones

Ideal for a desk because it’s so compact in design

Supports all mobile devices on the market

Comes with 2 short micro USB charging cables

$US49.99 | Amazon Prime

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Cable Matters SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station

$US189.99 $US89.99 | Amazon Prime

Connect up to 6 USB devices, and HDMI/DVI display or HDTV

Audio output for headphones, audio input for a microphone

Supports the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Data transfer rate up to 5 Gbps

Includes Cable Matters Limited One Year Warranty and Product Support

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Plugable UD-3000 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Universal Docking Station

$US117.95 $US89.00 | Amazon Pri

me

Provides SuperSpeed USB 3.0 link from PC to video, Gigabit Ethernet, audio input/output, and two USB 3.0 ports

Docking station for use with web and productivity software; not recommended for gaming

Comes with 20W AC power adaptor, USB 3.0, DVI-to-VGA, and DVI-to-HDMI

Note: Not a charging station

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Dock station with remote control system

Works for all iPods

Includes audio and charging cables

Synchronise with iTunes on your personal computer or laptop

$US57.99| Amazon Prime

Amazon Rating: 3.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Play and charge your iPhone, iPad or iPhone simultaneously with this dual-docking speaker clock

Digital tuning with preset stations

Tuner bands: FM with 20 preset stations

Auto clock synchronisation when docked

$US149.99| Amazon Prime

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Philips AJ7035D/37 Aluminium Docking System

$US99.99 $US49.95 | Amazon Prime $US99.99| Amazon Prime

Play and charge your iPhone or iPod simultaneously

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up and radio experiences

iPhones and iPods can be docked in their cases

Auto clock synchronisation with the iPhone/iPod is docked

Amazon Rating: 4 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Wireless Bluetooth speaker with stand function

With a 3.5 mm auxiliary input to connect external non-Bluetooth devices

Suitable for smartphones, tablets, and iPad

Amazon Rating: 4.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Compliant to USB 3.0 and USB 2.0

2 USB 3.0 ports, and 4 USB 2.0 ports

Universal docking station with Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and DVI outputs

Audio input and output for Laptop, Ultrabook, MacBook, Windows (8, 7, XP, and Mac OS)

Headphone jack for private listening

$US200.00| Amazon

Amazon Rating: 3.5 Stars

You can read reviews here.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

