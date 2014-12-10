This Smartphone-Controlled Robot Can Perform Tricks

If you’ve ever owned a remote-controlled car, you’ll want to take a look at MiP, its modern cousin. You can control the pint-sized robot using the MiP mobile app, which is free, but MiP also responds to motions and can detect things in its path.

MiP operates like a Segway using dual wheel balance, and has seven settings including roam, dance, and tricks. You can grab it here with a discount thanks to Insider Picks and our friends at Stack Commerce.

Get 10% off the MiP Smartphone Controlled Robot ($US89.99+Free Shipping).

See the robot in action in the video below (watch on mute to avoid the annoying music), along with the full specs.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Full specs:

Works with most Android & iOS smartphone + tablets

Control with an easy-to-use mobile app

Direct MiP using gestures

Explore one of MiP’s 7 unique modes

Get to know MiP’s endearing personality

Watch it balances on unique duel wheels

Get 10% off the MiP Smartphone Controlled Robot ($US89.99+Free Shipping).

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.