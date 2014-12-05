Check Out This Awesome Levitating Bluetooth Speaker [9% Off]

Every home should have a great sound system, and bonus points if it looks great, too. This is the first levitating Bluetooth speaker. It looks kind of like the Death Star with a brushed steel and chrome finish, and packs a punch in terms of sound: a full, crisp, clear 105 decibels.

The speaker, which was designed by a team out of Oakland, California, uses magnetic levitation to get the speaker to float about an inch off of the base, and it spins while it plays. It even has a microphone, so you can use it to take calls.

OM/ONE Speaker Orb

Size: 3.6″ diameter, 0.75 lb weight

Finely tuned 75mm audio driver

Built-in microphone (IEEE 1329 Type 1-compliant speakerphone)

On/Off touch sensor • Up to 12 hours of continuous play at 70% volume • Built-in rechargeable Lithium-ion battery

Bluetooth: Wireless range 33 feet (10m)

Bluetooth v4.0 compliant • Supports Enhanced Data Rate (EDR)

OM/ONE Base:

6.3″ diameter x 1.6″ height • 1.3 lbs weight • Speaker orb floating height 1.2″

Total OM/ONE height including speaker orb 6.4″ (base 1.6″ + float 1.2″ + orb 3.6″)

Total OM/ONE weight including speaker orb 2.1 lbs

Power: 12Vdc (power cable included)

We have frequency response from 20Hz to 20Khz and use an amplifier that has output power of 3Wrms. Our Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) is less than 1% @ 1KHz 0dB input.

