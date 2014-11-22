17 Travel Pillows That Will Make Your Next Trip Bearable

As much as you love your family, the holiday season is inevitably full of stress. And travelling doesn’t make things any better.

This year, make life a little easier by investing in a good travel pillow — at least this way you won’t be cranky before you arrive for Thanksgiving dinner.

Insider Picks has put together a list of great pillows for all travellers — whether you’re looking for something more compact, or something with more support, it’s here.

Amazon TravelRest – The Ultimate Inflatable Travel Pillow

TravelRest – The Ultimate Inflatable Travel Pillow

This pillow provides lateral support and keeps your head from falling forwards. Additionally, this pillow is great if you have neck or back problems because it keeps your back straight.

Price: $US53.95 $US26.95

Amazon HoodiePillow Brand Travel Hoodie Pillow

HoodiePillow Brand Travel Hoodie Pillow

The hoodie pillow gives you takes the best parts of a pillow and a cozy sweatshirt, and puts them together. The pillow is deflatable, which makes this particularly easy to stick into your travel bag and go. Plus, you can adjust the size of the hood with the draw strings.

Price: $US24.99 $US19.99

Amazon Cabeau Memory Foam ‘Evolution Pillow’

Cabeau Memory Foam “Evolution Pillow”

It may look like your typical neck pillow, but this one is made of memory foam, so it will adjust to your specific preference. You can also squeeze it down to one-quarter of the size for travel purposes.

Price: $US59.99 $US39.99

Amazon Aeris Travel Neck Pillow

Aeris Travel Neck Pillow

The Aeris travel pillow is inflatable and comes with its own portable bag making it easy to carry and take out when you need it.

Price: $US39.99 $US24.90

Amazon SkySiesta Travel Pillow

SkySiesta Travel Pillow

The SkySiesta pillow comes with two foam bolsters that go on either side of your head, which will keep your neck from bending in a weird (and uncomfortable) direction. Plus, this pillow comes with an eye mask so you can really doze off.

Price: $US29.95 $US24.50

Amazon My Pillow Travel Pillow

My Pillow Travel Pillow

This 12″ travel pillow is the pillow version of a sleeping bag. You can roll it up and compress it into a smaller bag, making it convenient for travellers who want a “real” pillow.

Price: $US24.95

Amazon The Book Seat’s Book Holder and Travel Pillow

The Book Seat’s Book Holder and Travel Pillow

If you’re someone who reads a lot during travel, you should check out the book holder travel pillow. When you’re done reading, you can just fall asleep on it.

Price: $US39.99 $US33.09

Amazon Z by Malouf Travel Size Memory Foam Pillow

This memory foam pillow help relieve neck, back, and shoulder pains. The pillow’s design aligns with the curves of your neck and back.

Price: $US59.99 $US17.99

Amazon NapAnywhere Portable Head Support Pillow

NapAnywhere Portable Head Support Pillow

If you’re looking for something that provides head and neck support, the NapAnywhere Portable Head pillow is the way to go. Plus, it’s small and can easily be fit into a laptop bag or briefcase.

Price: $US69.00

Amazon Lewis N. Clark Adjustable On Air Neck Pillow

Lewis N. Clark Adjustable On Air Neck Pillow

If you don’t need all the fancy bells and whistles, a standard, solid pillow option is this inflatable neck billow.

Price: $US14.99 $US12.99

Amazon J Pillow Travel Pillow

J Pillow Travel Pillow

The J Pillow provides support for the front of your head, the back of your head, your neck, and your chin. It’s smaller than the average “u-shaped” pillow, and can be squeezed into luggage easily.

Bonus! This won the British Invention of the Year for 2012/2013.

Price: $US52.95 $US29.95

Amazon SleepMax MicroBead Ultra Soft Travel Neck Pillow

SleepMax MicroBead Ultra Soft Travel Neck Pillow

The SleepMax pillow comes with a snap closure, which makes it convenient to attach the pillow to your luggage or suitcase during travel.

Price: $US21.95 $US7.95

Amazon Samsonite Magic 2 in 1 Pillow

Samsonite Magic 2 in 1 Pillow

The Samsonite Magic pillow is made of tiny micro beads so that the pillow will fix to comfort around your head. The pillow comes with a clip, making it easier to carry it around.

Price: $US20.00 $US14.99

Amazon Comfy Basics Travel Neck Pillow

Comfy Basics Travel Neck Pillow

This neck pillow wraps around your entire neck, which is optimal for people who prefer to tilt their heads forward rather than backwards.

Price: $US32.99 $US29.99

Amazon Amico Auto Travel Bone Shape Neck Pillow (Pack of 2)

Amico Auto Travel Bone Shape Neck Pillow (Pack of 2)

These mini pillows are the best option for those travelling long distances by car this holiday season. They’re small and provide just enough support to make driving for hours bearable.



Price: $US9.76

Amazon Lewis N. Clark Belle Hope Travel Comfort Set

Lewis N. Clark Belle Hope Travel Comfort Set

Price: $US19.99 $US12.99

Rating: 4 Stars

Amazon World’s Best Cushion Neck Pillow

World’s Best Cushion Neck Pillow

This memory foam pillow is lightweight, and molds to the shape of your head and neck. It’s soft and plushy enough to make travel sleep comfortable, but firm enough to keep your neck from kinking.

Price: $US29.99 $US11.09

