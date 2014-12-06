Here's What A Modern Gentleman Should Wear To That Office Holiday Party

Holiday party dress codes are hard to decipher.
There’s a fine line between festive and completely inappropriate.
But don’t worry — we’ve come up with a quick guide so that you don’t embarrass yourself in front of your boss.
You’re welcome.
Jackets
Stick with a navy jacket for holiday shindigs. They’re classic and professional — and can be re-worn for practically any occasion. We recommend that you avoid black — it’s too harsh.
Nordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer— 33% OFF
Price:295.00$US197.65
John Varvatos Star USA ‘Townshend’ Trim Fit Navy Wool Flazer
Price: $US395.00
Shirt
We recommend going for a light-blue striped shirt — which looks nice under the blazer or by itself.
A plain white shirt is another safe bet — you basically can’t go wrong as long as there aren’t huge stains on it.
Ike Behar Crosby Striped Dress ShirtPrice:$US135.00
Eton of Sweden Slim-Fit Solid Twill Dress Shirt
Price: $US240.00
