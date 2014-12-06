Here's What A Modern Gentleman Should Wear To That Office Holiday Party

Holiday party dress codes are hard to decipher.

There’s a fine line between festive and completely inappropriate.

But don’t worry — we’ve come up with a quick guide so that you don’t embarrass yourself in front of your boss.

You’re welcome.

Jackets

Stick with a navy jacket for holiday shindigs. They’re classic and professional — and can be re-worn for practically any occasion. We recommend that you avoid black — it’s too harsh.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer

Nordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer— 33% OFF

Price:295.00$US197.65

John Varvatos Star USA ‘Townshend’ Trim Fit Navy Wool Flazer

Price: $US395.00



Shirt

We recommend going for a light-blue striped shirt — which looks nice under the blazer or by itself.

A plain white shirt is another safe bet — you basically can’t go wrong as long as there aren’t huge stains on it.

Saks Fifth Avenue Ike Behar Crosby Striped Dress Shirt





Ike Behar Crosby Striped Dress ShirtPrice:$US135.00

Eton of Sweden Slim-Fit Solid Twill Dress Shirt

Price: $US240.00

Tie For a holiday tie, if the event is on the conservative end, a nice blue tie is the way to go. But if you’re willing to go bold (and in theme), some sort of printed red tie will work. Saks Fifth Avenue Brioni Striped Silk Tie Brioni Striped Silk Tie

Price: $US230.00



Armani Collezioni Diamond Jacquard Silk Tie

Price: $US160.00



