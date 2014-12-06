Here's What A Modern Gentleman Should Wear To That Office Holiday Party

Holiday party dress codes are hard to decipher.

There’s a fine line between festive and completely inappropriate.

But don’t worry — we’ve come up with a quick guide so that you don’t embarrass yourself in front of your boss.

You’re welcome.

Jackets

Stick with a navy jacket for holiday shindigs. They’re classic and professional — and can be re-worn for practically any occasion. We recommend that you avoid black — it’s too harsh.

Blazer menNordstromNordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer

Nordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer— 33% OFF
Price:295.00$US197.65

John Varvatos Star USA ‘Townshend’ Trim Fit Navy Wool Flazer
Price: $US395.00

Shirt

We recommend going for a light-blue striped shirt — which looks nice under the blazer or by itself.

A plain white shirt is another safe bet — you basically can’t go wrong as long as there aren’t huge stains on it.

Screen Shot 2014 12 05 at 8.50.13 AMSaks Fifth AvenueIke Behar Crosby Striped Dress Shirt



Ike Behar Crosby Striped Dress ShirtPrice:$US135.00

Eton of Sweden Slim-Fit Solid Twill Dress Shirt
Price: $US240.00

Pants

For pants, you’ll want to wear grey flannel.

Screen Shot 2014 12 05 at 8.51.14 AMNordstromNordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer

Nordstrom Classic Fit Navy Wool Blazer — 33% OFF
Price: $US145.00 $US97.15
Flat Front Wool Flannel Trousers
Price: $US125.00

Tie

For a holiday tie, if the event is on the conservative end, a nice blue tie is the way to go. But if you’re willing to go bold (and in theme), some sort of printed red tie will work.

Screen Shot 2014 12 05 at 8.52.43 AMSaks Fifth AvenueBrioni Striped Silk Tie

Brioni Striped Silk Tie
Price: $US230.00

Armani Collezioni Diamond Jacquard Silk Tie
Price: $US160.00

Or… Bow Tie

If you really want to let your hair down, a bow tie is the way to go. But: stay far, far away from clip-on bow ties.

Screen Shot 2014 12 05 at 8.54.25 AMSaks Fifth AvenueEton of Sweden Dot Print Silk Bow Tie

Eton of Sweden Dot Print Silk Bow Tie
Price: $US95.00
Eton of Sweden Plaid Bow Tie
Price: $US395.00

Watches

And of course, a classic accessory — a watch. A dark strap is the best option as it will nicely work with your darker winter wardrobe.

Screen Shot 2014 12 05 at 8.53.41 AMAmazonStuhrling Prestige Men’s ‘Kingston’ Watch

Stuhrling Prestige Men’s “Kingston” Watch58
% OFF
Price: $US295.00 $US124.00
Stuhrling Original Men’s 931.03 Aviator Swiss Quartz Watch — 68% OFF
 Price: $US445.00 $US142.10

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Axiom Watch40% OFF

Price: $US195.00 $US117.00

