The Five Coats Every Woman Needs In Her Closet

As soon as the temperatures drop, people tend to give up on looking presentable and work-appropriate.

But believe it or not, it’s possible to survive the Polar Vortex and look stylish.

Insider Picks has put together five coat trends for this winter — go ahead, and take your pick.

Neutral With A Fur Trim.

(LEFT: Vera Wang, $US315; CENTER: Max Mara, $US1390; RIGHT: SAM., $US995)

If you’re a fan of the latest fur and faux fur styles, we recommend getting a neutral coloured coat with a fur trim. A full fur coat is not only expensive, but can look incredibly tacky when worn in the wrong situation — such as running to brunch or the supermarket.

But with a coat like one of these, you can capture the glamour of fur or faux fur. And because the coat’s colour is neutral, it won’t look too gaudy.

Puffer Jacket (critical in New York or Chicago.)

(LEFT: Burberry Brit $US850; CENTER: Burberry Brit, $US1595; RIGHT: Canada Goose, $US850)

Utility meets style.

It’s impossible to survive the winter in a city like New York or Chicago without a super warm puffer jacket, but many of them are pretty unstylish. We recommend getting a dark neutral like navy or black so that you’ll retain a hint of sophistication when staying warm.

Pro-tip: you’re going to want to get something that comes with a thick hood, and also covers down to the middle of your leg.

Leather Jacket.

(LEFT: Mackage, $US690; CENTER: Steve Madden, $US150 $US99.90; RIGHT: Helmut Lang,$US1395)

Leather jackets are a perennial winter staple. We recommend getting a leather-shearling jacket, or one that comes with a fur collar for extra warmth this season.

Pro-tip: Buy your leather jacket a size or two up so that you can layer this sweaters under it. (And you don’t want the leather to look like it’s painted onto you, anyway.)

Classic Beige Coat.

(LEFT: MSGM, $US2210; CENTER: Topshop, $US110; RIGHT: Helene Berman, $US350)

Sometimes, it gets pretty gloomy in a uniform of black, navy, and grey in the winter. So we recommend investing in a camel or beige coloured coat as well — they’re nice change up from the sea of winter grays, but are still sophisticated enough for the work day.

Peacoat.

(LEFT: Burberry Brit, $US1250 $US837.49; CENTER: Lauren Ralph Lauren, $US195; RIGHT: kensie, $US288 $US189.89)

Peacoats are a great weekend coat option. They’re not too formal looking, and are still versatile enough for everything from brunch to a nice dinner.

Again, if you live somewhere particularly cold, it’s a good idea to look for longer ones.

