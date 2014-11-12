The Essential Tools Everyone Should Have In Their Home

There are certain tools that everyone should have around the house.

Insider Picks has put together a handy list of all the tools and in-case-of-emergency items you’ll need to complete your grown-up home.

You can skip that long-overdue trip to Home Depot. We’ve got it all here for you.

An all-purpose tool:

If you don’t want to buy a million individual tools, this is a good item to have around the house. You’ll be able to take care of any minor emergency with one of these. This one comes with several knives, pliers, wire cutters, small, medium, and Phillips screw drivers, a saw, a bottle opener, a can opener, and ever a ruler.

Amazon Leatherman Sidekick Multi Tool

Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Tool | Amazon

If you don’t need all those bells and whistles, at least get yourself a Swiss Army knife.

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman II Knife | Amazon

Victorinox Swiss Champ Pocket Knife | Amazon

A tape measure:

Instead of (incorrectly) guessing how large a room is, why not get the exact numbers? For most people, a tape measure is one of those things they never think of buying until the exact moment they need one. So, here you go.

Amazon Stanley 33-425 Powerlock 25-Foot by 1-Inch Measuring Tape

Stanley 33-425 Powerlock 25-Foot by 1 Inch Measuring Tape | Amazon

Komelon SL2925 Self Lock Speed Mark 25-Foot Power Tape | Amazon

A vacuum cleaner:

We’ve selected the best vacuum cleaners on the market for you. Say goodbye to those bulky monstrosities of your childhood — and get yourself one of these lightweight and durable vacuum cleaners that will last for a long time. Plus they’re small, so they’re easy to store in closets.

Amazon Miele S2121 Capri Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Miele S2121 Capri Canister Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon

Dyson DC 41 Animal Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon

Dyson DC 26 Multi Floor Compact Canister Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon

Dyson DC39 Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner with Tangle-free Turbine Tool | Amazon

A flashlight:

Amazon WASING Explosion Proof Tactical Cree Led 3 Mode Adjustable Focus Flashlight Torch

“But I have my smartphone …” Hate to burst your bubble, but your phone’s going to lose battery pretty quickly once your house loses power — you won’t have any way of charging it. It’s always good to have a flashlight with long-lasting batteries around the house.

WASING 8 Hours Long Lasting Explosion Proof Flashlight Torch | Amazon

LE Adjustable Focus CREE LED Flashlight, Super Bright (Batteries Included) | Amazon

7W 300LM Mini Cree LED Flashlight Torch Adjustable Focus Zoom | Amazon

Dorcy 41-4750 190-Lumen High Flux LED | Amazon

Helotex G2 Tactical Flashlight | Amazon

A cordless drill:

You’re going to want a cordless drill in order to avoid the hassle of tangled wires. In other words, you can reach the awkward angles, and you can even work outside with them. We’ve selected lightweight, but powerful options for whenever you’re going to need to work on some home improvement project.

Amazon DEWALT DC970K-2 18-Volt Drill/Driver Kit

DEWALT 18-Volt Drill | Amazon

Black & Decker LDX120C 20-Volt MAX Cordless Drill | Amazon

Genesis GCD18BK 18v Cordless Drill | Amazon

PORTER-CABLE 20-volt 1/2 Inch Lithium Ion Drill | Amazon

Jumper cables:

If your car battery goes dead, you’re going to need some jumper cables. You connect the cables to a secondary battery in order to get your car working. You might think you don’t need these — and then there will be that one day you’re stuck on the side of the road. Alone.

Amazon Super Heavy Duty 500 Amp 6 Gauge

Super Heavy Duty 500 Amp 6 Gauge| Amazon

AAA 42 Piece Emergency Road Assistance Kit | Amazon

Capri Tools Heavy-Duty Auto Jumper Cables | Amazon

Wilmar (W1673) 20′ 4-Gauge Jumper Cable | Amazon

Heavy Duty 2 Gauge Wire Extra Long 25 Feet | Amazon

Unique Imports 200 Amp 10 Gauge | Amazon

An adjustable wrench:

Amazon Crescent AT16 Adjustable Wrench Black Oxide Finish

Whenever you have a nut or bolt to finagle with, you’ll need a wrench. The adjustable ones are the better option because then you can get a better grip on the bolt.

Crescent AT16 Adjustable Wrench Black Oxide Finish | Amazon

Stanley 8-inch Adjustable Wrench | Amazon

Stanley 10-inch MaxSteel Adjustable Wrench | Amazon

Stanley 12-inch Adjustable Wrench | Amazon

A screwdriver:

You’ll need two kinds of screwdrivers: a flathead and a Phillips. The flathead is your basic, regular screw with a single slot.

Amazon 3.5′ Long Shaft Length 6mm Flathead Slotted Screwdriver

3.5″ Long Shaft Length 6mm Flathead Slotted Screwdriver Tool | Amazon

Stanley 60-006 Standard Fluted Standard Slotted Tip | Amazon

Greenlee 0453-14C Screw Holding Flathead Screwdriver | Amazon

But you’ll also need a Phillips screwdriver — which is commonly used today. This has a a + shape to it.

Amazon Klein Tools 603-4 No.2 Profilated Phillips Tip 4-Inch Round Shank Screwdriver

Klein Tools 603-4 No. 2 Profilated Phillips Tip 4-Inch | Amazon

TEKTON 2716 #2 Phillips by 6-inch Screwdriver | Amazon

Roadpro RPS1020 3″ x 6″ Phillips Head Screwdriver with Magnetic Tip | Amazon

A claw hammer:

You’ll need the claw hammer to pound nails in, or to pull them out. Typically, these are used for wood projects.

Amazon Estwing E16S 16-Ounce Straight Claw Leather Handle Hammer

Estwing E16S 16-Ounce Straight Claw Leather Handle Hammer | Amazon

Stanley 51-624 20-Ounce Rip Claw Fibreglass Hammer | Amazon

MAXCRAFT 60626 8-oz. Stubby Claw Hammer | Amazon

Estwing Mfg Co. E3-16S 16-Ounce Rip Claw Hammer with Steel Handle | Amazon

TEKTON 3016 8-oz. Tubular Steel Claw Hammer | Amazon

A car jack:

A car jack is used to lift a car (or any other heavy object). If there’s something wrong with your car, this is the best way to get it off the ground so that you can figure out what the issue is.

Amazon Torin T10152 Scissor Jack – 1.5 Ton

Torin T10152 Scissor Jack — 1.5 Ton | Amazon

Powerzone 380044 3 Ton Aluminium and Steel Garage Jack | Amazon

Torin T43002A 3 Ton Double Locking Jack Stands | Amazon

Torin T82012 2 Ton Hydraulic Trolley Jack in Plastic Case | Amazon

