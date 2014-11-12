The Essential Tools Everyone Should Have In Their Home

There are certain tools that everyone should have around the house.
Insider Picks has put together a handy list of all the tools and in-case-of-emergency items you’ll need to complete your grown-up home.
You can skip that long-overdue trip to Home Depot. We’ve got it all here for you.
An all-purpose tool:
If you don’t want to buy a million individual tools, this is a good item to have around the house. You’ll be able to take care of any minor emergency with one of these. This one comes with several knives, pliers, wire cutters, small, medium, and Phillips screw drivers, a saw, a bottle opener, a can opener, and ever a ruler.
Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Tool | Amazon
If you don’t need all those bells and whistles, at least get yourself a Swiss Army knife.
Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman II Knife | Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Champ Pocket Knife | Amazon
A tape measure:
Instead of (incorrectly) guessing how large a room is, why not get the exact numbers? For most people, a tape measure is one of those things they never think of buying until the exact moment they need one. So, here you go.
Stanley 33-425 Powerlock 25-Foot by 1 Inch Measuring Tape | Amazon
Komelon SL2925 Self Lock Speed Mark 25-Foot Power Tape | Amazon
A vacuum cleaner:
We’ve selected the best vacuum cleaners on the market for you. Say goodbye to those bulky monstrosities of your childhood — and get yourself one of these lightweight and durable vacuum cleaners that will last for a long time. Plus they’re small, so they’re easy to store in closets.
Miele S2121 Capri Canister Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon
Dyson DC 41 Animal Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon
Dyson DC 26 Multi Floor Compact Canister Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon
Dyson DC39 Animal Canister Vacuum Cleaner with Tangle-free Turbine Tool | Amazon
A flashlight:
“But I have my smartphone …” Hate to burst your bubble, but your phone’s going to lose battery pretty quickly once your house loses power — you won’t have any way of charging it. It’s always good to have a flashlight with long-lasting batteries around the house.
WASING 8 Hours Long Lasting Explosion Proof Flashlight Torch | Amazon
LE Adjustable Focus CREE LED Flashlight, Super Bright (Batteries Included) | Amazon
7W 300LM Mini Cree LED Flashlight Torch Adjustable Focus Zoom | Amazon
Dorcy 41-4750 190-Lumen High Flux LED | Amazon
Helotex G2 Tactical Flashlight | Amazon
A cordless drill:
You’re going to want a cordless drill in order to avoid the hassle of tangled wires. In other words, you can reach the awkward angles, and you can even work outside with them. We’ve selected lightweight, but powerful options for whenever you’re going to need to work on some home improvement project.
DEWALT 18-Volt Drill | Amazon
Black & Decker LDX120C 20-Volt MAX Cordless Drill | Amazon
Genesis GCD18BK 18v Cordless Drill | Amazon
PORTER-CABLE 20-volt 1/2 Inch Lithium Ion Drill | Amazon
Jumper cables:
If your car battery goes dead, you’re going to need some jumper cables. You connect the cables to a secondary battery in order to get your car working. You might think you don’t need these — and then there will be that one day you’re stuck on the side of the road. Alone.
Super Heavy Duty 500 Amp 6 Gauge| Amazon
AAA 42 Piece Emergency Road Assistance Kit | Amazon
Capri Tools Heavy-Duty Auto Jumper Cables | Amazon
Wilmar (W1673) 20′ 4-Gauge Jumper Cable | Amazon
Heavy Duty 2 Gauge Wire Extra Long 25 Feet | Amazon
Unique Imports 200 Amp 10 Gauge | Amazon
An adjustable wrench:
Whenever you have a nut or bolt to finagle with, you’ll need a wrench. The adjustable ones are the better option because then you can get a better grip on the bolt.
Crescent AT16 Adjustable Wrench Black Oxide Finish | Amazon
Stanley 8-inch Adjustable Wrench | Amazon
Stanley 10-inch MaxSteel Adjustable Wrench | Amazon
Stanley 12-inch Adjustable Wrench | Amazon
A screwdriver:
You’ll need two kinds of screwdrivers: a flathead and a Phillips. The flathead is your basic, regular screw with a single slot.
3.5″ Long Shaft Length 6mm Flathead Slotted Screwdriver Tool | Amazon
Stanley 60-006 Standard Fluted Standard Slotted Tip | Amazon
Greenlee 0453-14C Screw Holding Flathead Screwdriver | Amazon
But you’ll also need a Phillips screwdriver — which is commonly used today. This has a a + shape to it.
Klein Tools 603-4 No. 2 Profilated Phillips Tip 4-Inch | Amazon
TEKTON 2716 #2 Phillips by 6-inch Screwdriver | Amazon
Roadpro RPS1020 3″ x 6″ Phillips Head Screwdriver with Magnetic Tip | Amazon
A claw hammer:
You’ll need the claw hammer to pound nails in, or to pull them out. Typically, these are used for wood projects.
Estwing E16S 16-Ounce Straight Claw Leather Handle Hammer | Amazon
Stanley 51-624 20-Ounce Rip Claw Fibreglass Hammer | Amazon
MAXCRAFT 60626 8-oz. Stubby Claw Hammer | Amazon
Estwing Mfg Co. E3-16S 16-Ounce Rip Claw Hammer with Steel Handle | Amazon
TEKTON 3016 8-oz. Tubular Steel Claw Hammer | Amazon
A car jack:
A car jack is used to lift a car (or any other heavy object). If there’s something wrong with your car, this is the best way to get it off the ground so that you can figure out what the issue is.
Torin T10152 Scissor Jack — 1.5 Ton | Amazon
Powerzone 380044 3 Ton Aluminium and Steel Garage Jack | Amazon
Torin T43002A 3 Ton Double Locking Jack Stands | Amazon
Torin T82012 2 Ton Hydraulic Trolley Jack in Plastic Case | Amazon
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.