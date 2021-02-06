Insider Life: SoulCycle instructor vaccine scandal — Influencer rip off — $20K oxygen chamber

Happy Friday! Welcome to another edition of Insider Life, our weekly digest of all things luxury, wealth, travel, real estate, culture, design, and so, so much more. This week, we’re looking at the $US20,000 oxygen chambers the wealthy are purchasing for their homes â€” and the Super Bowl commercials everyone’s already talking about.
Influencer Danielle Bernstein sells her branded clothing in major stores. But in a new investigation, insiders claim that her retail empire is partially built on copied designsâ€¦
A celebrity-loved SoulCycle instructor has apologised for getting the COVID-19 vaccine after applying as an “educator.”
BTW, here’s how some rich people are gaming the system to get COVID-19 vaccines â€” from hefty donations to cosy relationships with CEOs.
The new “it” item among wealthy people? A $US20,000 at-home oxygen chamber… that apparently helps fight ageing and boosts libido.
Take a look at Waldorf Astoria’s new private island in the Maldives, where the “privileged few” can stay for $US75,000 a night.
How Outdoor Voices chairwoman Ashley Merrill turned around the athleisure brand after its valuation dropped 64%.
Plusâ€¦
- Watch these 10 buzzy Super Bowl commercials.
- Interior designers on what’s in â€” and out â€” this season.
- Travel-shaming is a thing now.
