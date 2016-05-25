Announcing the launch of 'Insider' -- because there's more to life than work!

Our goal at Business Insider has always been to serve today’s professionals by sharing compelling stories, information, news, and insights relevant to the world of business and work.

We’ve taken a native approach to this amazing digital medium, telling stories and serving readers and viewers in ways that are impossible in legacy media. We’ve also worked hard to put our stories wherever and whenever people want them, across all platforms and screens.

In return, over the years, our readers and viewers have shared an increasing amount of their attention with us, recently making us the No. 1 business site worldwide.

Well, we want to keep Business Insider focused on business.

But, obviously, we all also have broader interests. Life is a remarkable adventure. And we’re eager to use the “Insider” approach to serve those interests and explore that adventure, too.

So, last year, we created two new sites in the “Insider” family:

Tech Insider, which focuses on tech, science, innovation, and digital culture, and Insider, which celebrates the broader adventure of life.

Tech Insider launched last summer and is already the most-mobile and most-followed consumer tech site in the world, with nearly 5 million fans and followers across all platforms. Tech Insider is also the No. 1 producer of tech video worldwide, with more than 300 million views a month.

Insider, meanwhile, took advantage of the extraordinary reach and popularity of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social platforms, and launched last fall on social first.

Led by Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson and Executive Editor Julie Zeveloff, the Insider team began telling remarkable and inspiring stories in ways that resonate with today’s digital audience — using mobile, social, and video.

The response has been phenomenal.

In only 8 months, Insider has built a social following of more than 10 million people worldwide. Spanning food, travel, design, adventure, people, and pop culture, Insider’s video stories now reach hundreds of millions of people each month, with more than 1 billion monthly views.

And we’re just getting started.

Today, Insider is launching on the web, at www.thisisinsider.com. You can read a welcome note from Nicholas and his team here.

(On a personal note, I should add that this seemingly retro launch has been eagerly anticipated in the Blodget household. When I raved about some early Insider stories last fall, my daughters watched them with rapt attention on my mobile Facebook app. Then, after asking where and how they could find more Insider stories, they offered me some advice: “Come on, Dad. Insider should launch a web site. Only old people use Facebook.”)

Together, collectively, our “Insider” family of sites and stories now reach hundreds of millions of people each month across all platforms. Our videos, meanwhile, are viewed nearly 2 billion times a month.

Our goal remains the same as it was when we launched 9 years ago as a small tech blog with 3 writers in the elevator loading-dock of another startup: We want to take full advantage of the digital medium to share news, information, insight, and stories that our readers and viewers love.

Thank you as ever for sharing your attention with us.

We hope you like Insider!

