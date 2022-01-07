Seeking nominations for the hottest privacy tech companies

Advertisers and publishers are looking for new tools and technology to make sure they share and obtain data in a compliant way. Suebsiri Srithanyarat / EyeEm and Getty Images

Insider is seeking nominations for the top privacy tech companies helping advertisers and publishers prepare for the post-cookie era.

These companies help ad buyers and sellers share data with each other and message consumers in a privacy friendly way.

Submit your nominations by January 18.

Insider is seeking nominations for a list featuring the top privacy tech companies

We’re spotlighting companies that collect consumer consent, so-called clean rooms that help advertisers and publishers manage and share their data, and firms that mitigate the risks of handling consumer data.

We are not looking for companies, like buying platforms, that actually perform ad targeting and measurement.

We plan to publish the list in late January.

Please submit your nominations in the Google Form below by 5 p.m. ET January 18.

Loading…