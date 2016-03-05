INSIDER is hiring a video intern

Business Insider Like having adventures — and making videos about them? This could be your dream internship.

Business Insider is hiring an video intern for INSIDER, a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The role includes editing short and insightful videos across a range of subjects, including viral news, human interest, pop culture, food, travel, design, and more.

Video interns work closely with INSIDER’s reporters and editors to produce stories for a wide, general audience across the web and various social media platforms.

Candidates should know how to edit on Adobe Premiere and how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, various types of audio and digital video equipment including Canon and Sony cameras, and how to shoot awesome video with their smartphones.

Our interns are an integral part of our team, and many of our current producers, writers, and editors started in our internship program. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with reporters, fellow producers, social media editors, and other team members.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen new music, fight for what’s right, and admire people who do the same. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, I nstagram , Snapchat, and YouTube, as well as on the web.

This internship position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. The internship will run for six months, and interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Apply HERE with a resume and cover letter.

NOW WATCH: This is a weather system in a box



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.