INSIDER is hiring a syndication editor

Business Insider is looking for a Syndication Editor to join INSIDER,

a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

At INSIDER, our motto is “life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel and try new things, and care about people who do the same.

The Syndication Editor is in charge of developing and managing content-sharing partnerships for INSIDER’s forthcoming website. The role involves identifying potential partners, building relationships, framing stories for INSIDER readers, and making sure those stories reach our diverse audience.

The ideal candidate is a sharp writer with a proven talent for writing headlines. He or she is a master networker who can negotiate and manage dozens of partnerships. He or she has a voracious appetite for news and a deep understanding of the stories that people want to share.

This is an opportunity to join a team of top-notch digital journalists and video producers who are building a publication from the ground up. The syndication editor will play a major role in setting INSIDER’s editorial tone.

Candidates should have 2-4 years experience in a newsroom, and a background in journalism.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

