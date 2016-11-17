INSIDER is hiring a Story Producing Intern for style and beauty

We are hiring story producing intern with a focus on style and beauty for INSIDER,

a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The role includes pitching, researching and producing scripts for INSIDER videos with a focus on style and beauty. Recent examples include videos about holographic manicures and a talented barber.

Story producing interns work closely with video editors, but they do not need to have video-editing experience. We’re looking for ambitious reporters who can find and chase great stories, and relay them to our audience in a compelling way.

This internship position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. It starts in January 2016 and runs for six months. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with video producers, social media editors, and other team members.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

If this sounds like you’re dream job, apply here with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re a fit for INSIDER and detailing your interest in style and beauty.

