INSIDER is hiring a reporting intern

We are hiring a reporting intern for INSIDER,

a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The role includes researching and writing scripts for INSIDER videos, as well as writing for our website. Areas of coverage include food, travel, design, art, beauty, science, and more.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with reporters, fellow producers, social media editors, and other team members.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

This internship position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. The internship will run for six months, and interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Apply HERE with a resume and cover letter.

