INSIDER is hiring a paid editorial intern

INSIDER Come work with us, and you, too, can spend time in the Lovesac!

We are hiring an editorial intern for INSIDER,

a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The internship includes researching, interviewing people, and writing all sorts of slideshows and features for our website, Thisisinsider.com. From features on celebrities — like celebrities you never realised are the same age — to food and travel slideshows — like the best fried chicken in America — this job offers an opportunity to someone who loves to tell stories in a fun and visual way.

We’re looking for the following:

Excellent writing skills

Passion for and familiarity with a range of lifestyle subjects, including food, travel, design, pop culture, people, health, beauty, and more.

Ability to be creative and package stories in exciting ways, and work at a fast pace

A journalism background

Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with reporters, producers, social media editors, and other team members.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

This internship position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. The internship starts in early 2017, and will run for six months. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Apply HERE with a resume and cover letter.

