INSIDER is hiring a human interest reporter

Business Insider is looking for a human interest reporter for INSIDER,

a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The human interest reporter writes stories, creates photo features, and writes video scripts for INSIDER’s website and social media channels, including INSIDER people.

The ideal candidate is a multimedia journalist who has a passion for telling stories about extraordinary people, from a 96-year-old who is graduating college 70 years after he started to a curvy model who shut down her haters in the best way possible.

He or she should be obsessed with finding and reporting great stories about people who are helping others, solving problems, and doing remarkable things. The ideal candidate is also a fastidious reporter and writer who thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative work environment.

Candidates should have 1 to 3 years of experience as a reporter in a digital newsroom.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and love people who do the same.

INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter,Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, as well as on the web.

This is a full-time position that’s based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the job.

