INSIDER is hiring a Fitness Story Producer

We are hiring a Fitness Story Producer for INSIDER,

a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

Story producers are responsible for pitching and producing videos seen by INSIDER’s 26 million followers on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Recent fitness videos include one

about a personal trainer with ninja warrior skills and another about a “ski treadmill” where you can practice skiing and snowboarding without snow.

Story producers are an integral part of our video team and work closely with editors, but they do not need to know how to edit video.

The ideal candidate is an ambitious reporter who can find and chase great stories, and relay them to our audience in a compelling way. He or she is passionate about social video, has tons of great ideas, and has a proven interest in travel. Candidates should have at least one year of experience in a full-time reporting or production role.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same.

INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

This is a full-time role in our Flatiron, New York City headquarters. If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter explaining why you are the perfect fit to produce fitness videos for INSIDER.

