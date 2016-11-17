INSIDER is hiring lots of interns for its web and video teams -- apply here!

INSIDER is hiring paid editorial interns for its website and video teams this winter. If you’re passionate about telling great stories and want to get hands-on experience at one of the fastest growing digital publications on the internet, this could be your dream job.
To learn more about a specific internship, click the link. Apply by submitting a résumé and cover letter that addresses why you’re the perfect fit for the role.
- Story Producing Intern (style and beauty): Pitch ideas and produce scripts for INSIDER’s style and beauty videos.
- Story Producing Intern (travel): Pitch ideas and produce scripts for INSIDER’s travel videos.
- Story Producing Intern (art and design): Pitch ideas and produce scripts for INSIDER’s art and design videos.
- Story Producing Intern (science): Pitch ideas and produce scripts for INSIDER’s science videos.
- Story Producing Intern (INSIDER picks): Pitch ideas and produce scripts for INSIDER Picks, our product recommendation section.
- Editorial Intern: Research and write features for our website on subjects including food, travel, entertainment, health, and more.
- Editorial Partnerships Intern: Find and package stories from our partner sites to share with the INSIDER audience.
- Social Media Intern: Share INSIDER stories and videos across our social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitter.
- Video Editing Intern: Edit short, insightful videos for INSIDER based on existing assets and scripts.
A bit about our internship program:
- Interns work out of our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. The internship program starts in January 2017 and runs for six months. Interns are paid hourly, and encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.
- Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with video producers, reporters, social media editors, and other team members.
A bit about INSIDER:
- INSIDER is one of the fastest-growing publishers on the internet: Our videos are viewed more than 1.6 billion times a month on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
- More than 5 million people visit our website each month.
- At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same.
- You can find INSIDER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.
NOW WATCH: We asked four INSIDERs to style the same little black dress — here’s what they did with it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.