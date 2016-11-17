INSIDER is hiring lots of interns for its web and video teams -- apply here!

INSIDER is hiring paid editorial interns for its website and video teams this winter. If you’re passionate about telling great stories and want to get hands-on experience at one of the fastest growing digital publications on the internet, this could be your dream job.

To learn more about a specific internship, click the link. Apply by submitting a résumé and cover letter that addresses why you’re the perfect fit for the role.

A bit about our internship program:

Interns work out of our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. The internship program starts in January 2017 and runs for six months. Interns are paid hourly, and encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with video producers, reporters, social media editors, and other team members.

A bit about INSIDER:

INSIDER is one of the fastest-growing publishers on the internet: Our videos are viewed more than 1.6 billion times a month on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

More than 5 million people visit our website each month.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same.

You can find INSIDER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

