Insider Intelligence is hiring for multiple positions

eMarketer and Insider, Inc. have joined forces to become Insider Intelligence, the leader in research covering all aspects of digital transformation on a global basis. As the newly branded Insider Intelligence, we hire people who are passionate about providing business leaders with actionable data and insights about digital marketing, media, e-commerce, financial services, telecoms, technology, healthcare, and more. Our clients are top global brands within Fortune 1000 companies, as well as smaller firms striving to compete in a digital age. We provide our team members with growth and support throughout all levels of the organisation, priding ourselves on an inclusive work environment. We are located in our beautiful office space in New York City with 360-degree views of Times Square.
Who we are looking for:
We’re looking for candidates who are deeply curious, motivated, and have a passion for research and the future of digital. We often have positions open for analysts and editors, as well as positions in marketing, operations, and sales.
Our current open positions are listed below. Apply by submitting a résumé and cover letter that addresses why you’re the perfect fit for the role.
OPEN POSITIONS – CONTENT & RESEARCH
- Managing Editor, Financial Services – to lead our financial services edit team and edit market research reports and newsletters on technological disruption and transformation in fintech, banking, and payments.
- Principal Analyst, Payments & Commerce – to lead a team of analysts, and design and develop research products that become essential tools for top decision-makers working in the PayComm industry.
- Principal Analyst, Banking – to lead a team of analysts, and design and develop research products that become essential tools for top decision-makers working in the PayComm industry.
- Senior Research Analyst, Connectivity & Tech – to produce market research content on technological disruption and transformation in enterprise technology and telecommunications.
- Senior Analyst, eMarketer – to produce market research content on disruption and transformation in digital marketing.
- Researcher, Financial Services – to collect, analyse and curate available information for the purpose of supporting our content.
- Senior Forecasting Analyst – to help clients identify key trends in consumers’ media consumption, use of new technologies and shopping behaviours and help clients make smart decisions about digital marketing.
- Senior Editor – to edit long form research reports.
- Research Analyst, Digital Health – to create reports on the development of digital technologies that are transforming everyday access and delivery of healthcare for patients, doctors, insurers, and pharmacies alike.
- Research Analyst, Financial Services – to produce original in-depth reports, data-driven analyses, and charts. Specifically, the analyst will create content on innovations in the banking and payments space.
- Copy Editor – to work closely with analysts, writers and editors on a variety of content, including newsletters, long-form reports, interviews, case studies and decks.
- Chart Editor – to ensure our charts are error-free, methodologically sound and beautiful to look at.
- Research Associate, Financial Services – to uncover the deeper truths in banking news and craft them into compelling narratives on what the future will look like and what companies can do to get there first.
- Research Associate, Connectivity & Tech – to research, analyse, and write on enterprise technology and telecommunications.
OPEN POSITIONS – AD SALES
- Senior Director, Media Solutions & Strategy – to sell integrated advertising & sponsorship programs across eMarketer & Business Insider Intelligence’s media properties.
- Media Solutions Analytics Associate (Contract) – to join our ad operations team and facilitate backend integrated advertising & sponsorship programs across Insider Intelligence’s B2B media properties.
OPEN POSITIONS – SUBSCRIPTION SALES
- Sales Development Representative – to cultivate and manage initial relationships with high-level executives at Fortune 500 companies across the world.
- Sales Director – to close deals by successfully developing, cultivating and managing relationships with high-level executives at Fortune 500 companies and cutting edge organisations across the globe.
- Sales Executive, SMB – to successfully increase new accounts and grow our B2B subscription business.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.