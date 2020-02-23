We're hiring for multiple positions at Insider Inc.'s newly combined subscription company

eMarketer and Insider, Inc. are joining forces to become the leader in digital transformation research. As a combined company, we hire people who are passionate about providing business leaders with actionable data and insights about digital marketing, media, e-commerce, financial services, telecoms, technology, healthcare, and more. Our clients are top global brands within Fortune 1000 companies, as well as smaller firms striving to compete in a digital age. We provide our team members with growth and support throughout all levels of the organisation, priding ourselves on an inclusive work environment. We are located in our beautiful office space in New York City with 360-degree views of Times Square.
Who we are looking for:
We’re looking for candidates who are deeply curious, motivated, and have a passion for research and the future of digital. We often have positions open for analysts and editors, as well as positions in marketing, operations, and sales.
Our current open positions are listed below. Apply by submitting a résumé and cover letter that addresses why you’re the perfect fit for the role.
OPEN POSITIONS – CONTENT & RESEARCH
New York Office:
- EVP, Content – to develop our content strategy and lead our B2B content teams.
- Principal Analyst, Banking – to lead a team of analysts, and design and develop research products that become essential tools for top decision-makers working in the financial services industry.
- Principal Analyst, Payments & Commerce– to lead a team of analysts, and design and develop research products that become essential tools for top decision-makers working in the financial services industry.
- Research Associate, Digital Health – to create content on the development of digital technologies that are transforming everyday access and delivery of healthcare for patients, doctors, insurers, and pharmacies alike.
- Researcher, Financial Services – to collect, analyse and curate available information for the purpose of supporting our content.
- Senior Analyst, Performance Marketing – to identify and create reports on trends important to digital marketing.
- Senior Forecasting Analyst – to help clients identify key trends in consumers’ media consumption, use of new technologies and shopping behaviours and help clients make smart decisions about digital marketing.
- Forecasting Writer – to create content around, and help continue to raise awareness of, eMarketer’s forecasts.
- Junior Analyst – to play a key role in the creation of our trademark analyst reports and develop short-form content to populate our newsletters.
- Junior Forecasting Analyst – to help clients identify key trends in consumers’ media consumption for them to make smart decisions about digital marketing and media investments.
- Research Associate, Banking – to uncover the deeper truths in banking news and craft them into compelling narratives on what the future will look like and what companies can do to get there first.
- Research Associate, Payments & Commerce – to uncover the deeper truths in paycomm news and craft them into compelling narratives on what the future will look like and what companies can do to get there first.
London Office:
- Research Analyst, Fintech – to uncover the deeper truths in Financial tech news and craft them into compelling reports on what the future will look like and what companies can do to get there first.
- Research Associate, Fintech – to uncover the deeper truths in Financial tech news and craft them into compelling narratives on what the future will look like and what companies can do to get there first.
OPEN POSITIONS – MARKETING
New York Office:
- VP, Sales & Product Marketing– to own the marketing, positioning and messaging for our B2B products.
- General Manager, Paid Newsletters – to be the business product owner of Business Insider Intelligence’s paid newsletter product.
OPEN POSITIONS – AD SALES
New York Office:
- Senior Director, Media Solutions & Strategy –to lead Ad Sales for our newest product; Financial Services.
- Associate Director, Media Solutions – to sell advertising programs across eMarketer & Business Insider Intelligence’s platforms.
OPEN POSITIONS – SUBSCRIPTION SALES
New York Office:
- Director, Sales Enablement– to build our sales training and development strategy from the ground up.
- Sales Development Representative – to cultivate and manage initial relationships with high-level executives at Fortune 500 companies across the world.
- Sales Director – to close deals by successfully developing, cultivating and managing relationships with high-level executives at Fortune 500 companies and cutting edge organisations across the globe.
- SMB Sales Manager – to manage a high-performing small to medium new business team selling the top Digital research products.
OPEN POSITIONS – TECH/PRODUCT
New York Office:
- VP of Engineering – to develop technology strategy and lead our engineering team.
- Senior Product Manager – to work closely with a team of skilled engineers, designers, and product managers to deliver on our overall product strategy
OPEN POSITIONS – ORGANIZATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
New York Office:
- Organizational Development Coordinator – to partner with managers across the company for their recruitment needs and be a point of contact for new employees.
OPEN POSITIONS – OPERATIONS
New York Office:
- Administrative Coordinator – to manage the front desk and provide excellent admin support to all staff.
