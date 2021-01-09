What a Democratic Senate can and can't do for US energy policy

Benji Jones
Brian Snyder/ReutersPresident-elect Joe Biden walks past solar panels at the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire

I thought we were done with horrible weeks for a while, but 2021 is already showing us that it, too, can surprise.

For Democrats and clean-energy advocates, there was, however, some good news: Democrats won both runoff elections in Georgia to regain control of the Senate. That’s a big deal for pretty much every issue, from healthcare to voting rights to energy.

Though there’s a hefty caveat: The Democratic majority is so slim that any major (and controversial) bills â€” including those related to climate change â€” are unlikely to find traction.

Let’s start there.

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on November 16, 2020. - US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration on November 16, 2020 about Donald Trump's refusal so far to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images


What’s on the table now that Democrats have control of the Senate

Who wants one stressful election when you can have two?

The news: Democrats won both runoff elections in Georgia, giving them 50 of the Senate’s 100 seats. The tiebreaking vote will fall to incoming Vice President Kamala Harris â€” in other words, Dems regained control.

The significance: President-elect Joe Biden won’t, as previously expected, operate within a divided government. That gives him a lot more latitude to achieve his ambitious climate agenda.

Big buts: It may be obvious, but a 50-50 split in the Senate gives Democrats a very narrow majority. That will be a problem for any sweeping climate bills, especially if they appear to constrict fossil fuels.

  • Not all Democrats may vote in favour of big climate bills.
  • Plus, don’t forget about the filibuster. It’s unlikely to go away anytime soon, and it essentially means that climate-specific legislation could require 60 votes.
  • Fun fact! Filibuster comes from the Dutch word for pirate. “It came to mean a legislator who was ‘pirating’ parliamentary proceedings,” NPR reports.

All eyes on Joe: Not that Joe. I mean Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He’s “the most powerful person in US energy policy right now,” said Ed Crooks, Vice-Chairman of Americas at Wood Mackenzie.

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Area 1002ReutersA bird research camp in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Arctic drilling anyone? Anyone?

The high-profile fight to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling appears set for a rather anticlimactic ending.

The news: After a three-year push by the Trump administration to allow oil companies to drill in ANWR â€” considered to be the largest remaining swath of wilderness, and likely home to a huge amount of oil â€” leases for acreage in the refuge finally went up for sale. But there were just three bidders … one of which was the state of Alaska.

  • Oh, and half of the available leases had no takers at all.
  • You may remember that a big reason for opening up the refuge was the revenue these leases could raise. Now it appears they could net as little as $US15 million.

No surprises: The unsuccessful lease sale wasn’t exactly surprising. We reported on the lack of interest back in August.

SunrunSunrun

Clean-energy stocks surged last year, and they’re soaring in 2021. Wall Street analysts offer up their top bets.

Amid a global pandemic and a historic oil market collapse, clean-energy stocks casually soared. The ECO index, a benchmark for clean energy, grew last year by a stunning 203%, according to Raymond James.

  • For comparison, the S&P 500 grew by 16%, while the E&P Index (including companies that find and extract oil and gas) fell by 38%, per Raymond James.

This year: It’s already looking up, thanks to a Democratic takeover of the Senate and a late-2020 relief bill that included all kinds of goodies for clean energy. This year it’s already up about 20%. (The S&P is up 3%).

For investors: Analysts are predicting another good year for the sector and sharing their top picks.

Oil rig in fieldTodd Korol/Reuters

Price check: Crude hits an 11-month high due to a ‘perfect storm’ of events

Brent today: The benchmark is at about $US55 per barrel, as of Friday midday.

  • The last time we saw prices that high was February â€” before the coronavirus scourge was declared a pandemic.

Why the rally? Analysts at Rystad Energy said it’s due to a “perfect storm” of events:

  1. Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, agreed to voluntarily cut crude production starting in February by 1 million barrels.
  2. Storage tanks are finally starting to empty around the world, a signal that demand is ticking up.
  3. Democrats regained control of the Senate, giving way to a potentially massive economic stimulus in the months ahead.
  4. And, of course, the dispersal of COVID-19 vaccines.

But: A full recovery of oil demand is still a long way off. A bunch of industry experts shared what to expect in the year ahead for the oil market.

