Insider: Carol Bartz Is A "Lame Duck" And Has "Checked Out"

Photo: bthomso via Flickr

Here is a doozy of a quote from a source at Yahoo about CEO Carol Bartz:”Carol is in such a lame duck position that she’s not really digging into it anymore. I’m worried that she’s sort of checked out.”



A source close to the Yahoo board’s “official” view disagrees with this characterization.

This person told us:

The board views Carol as a strong leader who has done the things the board hired her to do: fixing the platform, delivering what users and advertisers want, and improving the profitability of the company. The board sees the next step as working with Carol and her team to generate stronger, longer-term growth.

This source would not say whether or not the board has talked to Bartz about renewing her current contract.

Our take: Yahoo’s board isn’t going to fire her any time soon.

Two reasons.

For one, Bartz has actually done a lot for Yahoo that outsiders don’t appreciate. For example, Bartz doesn’t get enough credit for cutting Yahoo’s costs and upgrading its various company-wide systems.

The other reason Carol will not get fired is that Yahoo’s board is, in the words of a Yahoo, a “completely passive, detached, out of touch with reality board.”



All that said, we don’t think she’s going to get another contract when her current four year deal expires in 2013.

More importantly, neither do Yahoos.

A Yahoo public relations official declined to comment on this story.

