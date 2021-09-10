Teen marijuana use stays flat

Welcome to Insider Cannabis. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

It was a short week this week and dealmaking in the industry slowed to a crawl after a head-spinning August – but we're not expecting the quiet to last long.

Deals, launches, and IPOs

Psychedelics company CaaMTech announced on Wednesday that it had raised a $US22 ($AU30) million Series A funding round, led by the Noetic Fund , to advance its compounds into clinical trials.

announced on Wednesday that it had raised a $US22 ($AU30) million Series A funding round, led by the , to advance its compounds into clinical trials. Psychedelics company Journey Colab said on Tuesday that it had raised a $US12 ($AU16) million Series A funding round.

said on Tuesday that it had raised a $US12 ($AU16) million Series A funding round. Canadian cannabis company The Green Organic Dutchman said on Friday that it had received approval to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Policy moves

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Thursday named former senator Jen Metzger as her pick to sit on the Cannabis Control Board , the regulatory body responsible for shaping New York’s adult-use program. On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tapped attorney Adam Perry as his choice, according to the Times Herald-Record.

Senate Majority Leader on Thursday named former senator as her pick to sit on the , the regulatory body responsible for shaping New York’s adult-use program. On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker tapped attorney Adam Perry as his choice, according to the Times Herald-Record. Rodney Hood , the former chairman of the National Credit Union Administration, said federal legalization is inevitable and criticized Congress’s lack of action on cannabis banking reform, reports Marijuana Moment.

, the former chairman of the said federal legalization is inevitable and criticized Congress’s lack of action on cannabis banking reform, reports Marijuana Moment. Italy is set to decriminalize marijuana for personal use, with the rules allowing for the cultivation of up to four marijuana plants at home, reports The Independent.

Research and data

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence that the legalization of either recreational or medical marijuana encourages teen use.

found little evidence that the legalization of either recreational or medical marijuana encourages teen use. However, a report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that marijuana use among college students hit record highs during the pandemic, the highest mark since 1983. The report found that binge drinking declined among college students as well.

What we’re reading (and watching)

