Cannabis power players of New Jersey and Arizona

REUTERS/Blair Gable





REUTERS/Blair Gable







Welcome to Insider Cannabis, our weekly newsletter where we’re bringing you an inside look at the deals, trends, and personalities driving the multibillion-dollar global cannabis boom.





Sign up here to get it in your inbox every week.



Happy Friday readers,

Since we’re off for Thanksgiving, we’re sending your favourite cannabis newsletter a little early this week.

This week, we listened in on a few earnings calls and talked to psychedelics company ATAI’s CEO Florian Brand about the company’s latest $US125 million funding round â€” the largest funding round to date in the emerging psychedelics space. Brand told us what it was like raising in the midst of the pandemic as well as what he plans to do with the fresh capital.

We’ve also compiled lists of the top power players to watch in New Jersey and Arizona’s newly legalised adult-use markets.

Hope everyone has an excellent and safe Thanksgiving!

-Jeremy & Yeji



Here’s what we wrote about this week:



ATAI Life Sciences talked to Business Insider after closing its record $US125 million funding round. The amount tops Compass’ $US80 million round, which closed earlier this year before the London-based company went public.

ATAI CEO Florian Brand told Business Insider that the company is focusing the funds on three main areas: ongoing clinical trials for psychedelics medications, adding more companies and therapies to “the ATAI ecosystem,” and developing digital tools that will benefit current programs.

Meet the 13 power players, from lawmakers to executives, shaping the future of New Jersey’s cannabis industry. According to estimates, the state could be a $US1 billion market in the next few years â€” and not to mention, a draw for consumers in New York City and Philadelphia.

Arizona’s newly legalised adult-use market could reach $US790 million in annual sales by 2024, according to Marijuana Business Daily. In this space, there are key names to watch as legal sales begin to roll out in the state. From company executives to attorneys to regulators to advocates, here are some of the top people to keep your eye on.

Earnings roundup

A few earnings this week ahead of the long weekend. Here are the highlights:

Planet 13 reported revenue of $US22.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $US6.2 million, marking a comeback for the company after a tough few months because of COVID restrictions on tourism.

Jushi Holdings reported a net loss of $US30 million on $US24.9 million of revenue, a 67% increase sequentially for Q3.

Flower One reported preliminary Q3 revenues of $US11.5 million.

Deals, launches, and IPOs

Cannabis SPAC (special purpose acquisition company)Subversive Capital is buying Caliva, a California cannabis brand, and Left Coast Ventures to form TPCO Holding Corp, a combined company. Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z will become the newly-formed company’s “Chief Visionary Officer.” The deal includes a $US36.5 million private placement.

A Canadian cannabis vaporizer startup founded by former BlackBerry engineers is launching on Black Friday for $US229.99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.