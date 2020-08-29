A new way to bet on the cannabis boom

Crystal Cox/Business Insider





Happy Friday everyone,

We’ve got a quick one for you this afternoon while we gear up for the September sprint. This week, my colleague Dan DeFrancesco covered the launch of AdvisorShare’s MSOS, a new ETF focused solely on US cannabis.

The US cannabis market is potentially huge, and because of federal illegality, most investors are locked out of betting on the upside. AdvisorShares’ Dan Ahrens told us he wants to change that, and you can read more about how he put the ETF together here.

What else?

Pennsylvania is looking to legalise. The US House will vote on cannabis legalization. Biden isn’t quite there yet, but most cannabis industry investors and execs I speak with say a Democratic victory in the White House and the Senate could open a floodgate of investment in the industry.

More to come on that.

-Jeremy



Here’s what we wrote about this week:



This one is from me and my colleague Dan DeFrancesco. AdvisorShares, an investment firm, is launching a new US-focused cannabis exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca on September 2, AdvisorShares Chief Operating Officer Dan Ahrens told Business Insider.

NYSE’s listing requirements meant that MSOS could only include securities listed at NYSE, Nasdaq, Toronto Stock Exchange, or the TSX Venture Exchange. To get exposure to cannabis companies that fall outside those trading venues, MSOS will use derivatives handled by a third party.

From Andrew Ward, a freelancer who writes on cannabis for BI and other publications.

Cannabis tourism, or travel and experiences influenced by the legalization and use of marijuana, is a market full of promise that now finds itself in a space rife with change because of COVID-19. But several experts in the field say it will continue to show promise going forward.

After March and April, Colorado saw spikes in dispensary sales that outperformed last year’s figures, which showed that cannabis businesses could survive in even the toughest economic environments.

Executive moves

Cannabis and hemp testing company Kaycha Labs has named Alan Silverman as its new CFO.

Deals, launches, and policy moves

What we’re reading

Two of the largest pot producers are rumoured to be merging. It may not be a pipe dream. (Barron’s)

Cannabis research database shows how U.S. funding focuses on harms of the drug (Science Magazine)

Are cannabis shops targeting California’s Black, Latino and poor communities? (Denver Post/The Cannabist)

To mend economy amid COVID-19, Pennsylvania governor pushes cannabis legalization (Cannabis Wire)

Study: Vaping-related lung illnesses much lower in states with legal cannabis (Marijuana Business Daily)

