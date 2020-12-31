From early-voting lines during a historic election to going behind the scenes at ESPN, these are Insider's most memorable photos from 2020

Da’Shaunae Marisa for Insider

2020 was historic in so many ways, and our photographers covered the stories that made it a year to remember.

We met great names in music and fashion, delved deep into iconic brands and mysterious enterprises, and were on the streets and in the studios where some of the biggest stories unfolded.

From early-voting lines to protests against police brutality, these are our photo highlights.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

All photos by Crystal Cox or Hollis Johnson except where noted.

The supermodel Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, spoke with us about raising successful children and levelling up her career at every age.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Jocko Willink, a retired Navy SEAL commander, shared a technique for having difficult conversations with underperforming teams to get them back on track.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Yo Gotti spoke about his prison-reform efforts with Jay-Z, investing in an esports company, and his album “Untrapped” — and its message “for young hustlers.”

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We spoke with Donna Rotunno, the “ultimate feminist” defending Harvey Weinstein.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

We attended the launch event of the $US300 million Call of Duty League — a three-day whirlwind showcasing the potential of the esports industry.

Dylan Nelson for Business Insider

Photo by Dylan Nelson

The coronavirus crisis exposed the devastating gaps between the rich and the poor at a moment when America seemed primed for class warfare.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The “I Will Breathe” rally and march in Nashville brought thousands together to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

Phillip Ndowu

Photo by Phillip Ndowu

Former employees of Quip — a $US170 million electric-toothbrush startup that cut 10% of staffers weeks before the coronavirus hit — said numerous issues could frustrate its ability to ride out the pandemic.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Rent the Runway has long been heralded as one of Silicon Valley’s hottest startups. Its future is now in question as the coronavirus ravages retail.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple unveiled its latest watch.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We explored what your resting heart rate can tell you about your health.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

We tried the best bagels in New York and New Jersey (and think New Yorkers need to give Jersey bagels a chance).

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We reported how the $US36 billion vitamin industry tricked a generation of adults into believing sugary gummies were the ticket to good health.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

We explored the history behind the “Pepski Generation.”

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Mars Wrigley warehouse workers said they were yelled at for washing their hands and wiping down equipment amid an $US8 billion boom for candy on Halloween.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We dug deep into the story behind the Kellogg brand, and the rivalry between the brothers who founded the cereal empire.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We looked inside Gary Young’s criminal history, secret past, and his cult-like leadership of the Young Living essential-oils empire.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Tribal leaders in Arizona worried about the effects of Trump’s border wall on sacred sites and native land.

Caitlin O’Hara for Business Insider

Photo by Caitlin O’Hara

We kicked off NYFW by talking to Christian Siriano about his new collection, which was inspired by the DC film “Birds of Prey.”

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We wrote about how a coworker crush is the perfect romantic fantasy for quarantine.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Jack Daniel’s is the world’s top-selling whiskey. For over 150 years, it’s been made using time-honoured methods dating back to when Jack Daniel made the whiskey himself.

Crystal Cox, Business Insider

Twenty-five New Yorkers showed us how they protected themselves with ski goggles, hand-sewn masks, and N95s as they ventured outside for work as essential employees, fresh air, and groceries during the early days of the pandemic.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We went inside the fight between a small Iowa town and a $US12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that some residents call “poison.”

Santiago Jose Sanchez for Business Insider

Photo by Santiago Jose Sanchez

We captured Americans across the country voting early in the 2020 election.

Da’Shaunae Marisa for Insider

Photo by Da’Shaunae Marisa

Coronavirus survivors shared their experiences with delirium, brain fog, and memory issues.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We went behind the scenes in a day in the life of ESPN star Jay Williams, from meals with NBA powerhouse agents to battles with Stephen A. Smith.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We broke down why it’s a myth that vitamin D reduces the risk of depression, according to a study of 18,000 people.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We went inside the murky world of Big Pharma’s celebrity partnerships, where stars like Serena Williams and Khloe Kardashian get paid to promote prescription drugs.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.