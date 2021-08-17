Introducing the 30 leaders under 40 who are transforming the healthcare industry in 2021

From left: Dr. Isaac Kinde, head of research and innovation and a co-founder of Thrive, Dr. Asima Ahmad, Carrot Fertility cofounder and chief medical officer, Harpreet Singh Rai, Oura CEO, and Deena Shakir, Lux Capital partner. Thrive; Carrot Fertility; Oura; Deena Shakir; Samantha Lee/Insider

A generation of leaders is creating a new future for the healthcare industry.

In 2021, they’ve navigated the impacts of a pandemic to their businesses and to their lives as the US gets vaccinated and faces a swell of COVID-19 cases.

For their work, we’ve named an impressive group of young leaders to Insider’s annual list of the 30 people under 40 who are transforming healthcare.

The 30 people were selected from hundreds of nominations, based on their potential to improve healthcare.

They include young leaders within Amazon and Google, doctors doubling as company founders, leaders within healthcare companies big and small, and scientists trying to crack the code on cancer-detecting blood tests and new ways to tackle infectious diseases like malaria.

Subscribe to Insider to read the full list of 30 leaders under 40: