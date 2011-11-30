YAHOO ON THE BRINK: Sources Reveal Who's Partnering With Who To Buy The Company

Cofounder Jerry Yang wants to do a deal where Yahoo would issue a bunch of new stock and then sell it to a selection of private equity firms allied to his interests. Yahoo would then use the proceeds from that sale to buy Yahoo stock back from the public. This would consolidate his control of Big Purple. This is called a PIPE deal.

It should be a pipe dream. It's beyond us why anyone would bet good money on giving Jerry Yang another shot at saving Yahoo. He's already been CEO and he failed at that. Then he picked his friend, Carol Bartz, to replace him.

Says one source close to Yahoo execs: 'The whole scheme is so Jerry can remain in control. It's not good for anybody. We're going to get sued out the yin yang. It's going to dramatically dilute the rank and file. People are going to flee.'